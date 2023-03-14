WISE — Five Wise County School Board members refused Monday to comment on two meetings of public comment stemming from a blackface photo of member Rosiland McAmis.
Three people spoke during the public comment period of Monday’s board meeting: Wise County Community Remembrance Project past member Preston Mitchell, Appalachian African American Cultural Center Co-Chair Will Isom II and Virginia Organizing Wise County Representative Terran Young.
McAmis in February admitted she was the subject of a photo of her in blackface and costumed as American Samoan Pittsburgh Steelers football player Troy Palomalu.
Mitchell, Isom and Young all repeated Young’s offer from the February board meeting to provide anti-racism training for board members, and all eight board members remained quiet.
Mitchell said he wanted to support McAmis in response to personal attacks she had received in the wake of the photo appearing on social media.
“I don’t know her, but I know some of her family,” said Mitchell. “I don’t feel that any of them are racist. I don’t feel she was aware of any racist connotations when she wore blackface and a Steelers jersey 12 years ago, so I hope she will continue to be a member of the school board.”
Mitchell said he hoped the photo incident would lead to better understanding of racial issues, history and how it is taught in schools.
Referring to the 2019 school board vote to support the Community Remembrance Project’s efforts to place markers about lynching incidents in Wise County, Mitchell said that followed the General Assembly’s earlier resolution to advance “truth and reconciliation’ about lynching history.
Virginia’s Standards of Learning also include provisions for analyzing racism in the state’s history, Mitchell said.
“I don’t believe Mrs. McAmis was cognizant that painting her face black was a racist act, but it was,” said Mitchell. “Beginning in minstrel shows before the Civil War, performers would paint their faces black and mimic the most comedic, garish, boorish buffoonery and behavior ascribed to blacks.”
Adding that one of the first minstrel performers in blackface was named Jim Crow, Mitchell said the name has become the term for racist laws that “created a type of second-class citizenry for black Americans.”
“Blackface was used to sell the idea of a nostalgic time,” said Isom, “the good old days of white performers playing the happy slave, dumb and content with their condition of forced labor. So you can see why we don’t do that anymore.”
Isom said research collected through today gives people the opportunity to talk about racism “in a way that builds up our communities. He credited the work of AAACC founders Ron and Jill Carson leading to the center’s ability to conduct anti-racism training for local, state and federal officials.
“(AAACC) is willing to offer those tools to the Wise County School Board and its members however you want to take that offer,” Isom said.
The AAACC racism training sessions take the form of formal training sessions or roundtable discussions, he added.
“To be clear, undoing something that is ingrained and affects all of us is a lifelong process,” said Isom.
“As Ron Carson said, we must reveal before we can heal, and revealing of these recent images is now an opportunity for healing,” Isom said.
Quoting black writer Zora Neale Hurston, Young said, “If you’re silent about your pain, they will kill you and say you enjoyed it.”
Citing her own childhood in Powell Valley Elementary School and accounts from others, Young said she and others have experienced “unacceptable” racial situations in the school system. She restated Mitchell and Isom’s offers for anti-racism training for board members, administrators, faculty and staff.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to open the lines of dialogue so we don’t have these mishaps taking place,” said Young. “I think we owe it to the children. My daughter will be entering the school system very soon, and I don’t want her to deal with these issues coming from educators because it’s going to be bad enough coming from children.”
Board policy on public comments sets the board’s responses for the following meeting. No board members responded to the February comments, and Board Chair Larry Greear left it to Superintendent Mike Goforth to say there was no response.
After the meeting, five board members — McAmis, Martha Jett, John Graham, Herb Shortt and Mark Raymond — each said “no comment” when asked how they felt about the anti-racism training offers.
“It’s something the board needs to discuss,” said Greear. “This is something that was done 12 years ago … with no intent to express any kind of prejudices. Mrs. McAmis has already responded on her behalf. As far as I’m concerned, that should suffice.
“Time is precious, but I’m not afraid of information so I’m considering attending on behalf of the board,” said board member Stephanie Kern.
“I’m willing to do it,” board member Vicki Williams said of the training offer.
The school board has rescheduled its regular April meeting for Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at the central office’s Education Building.