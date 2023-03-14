Wise County School Boarrd - Rosiland McAmis

Wise County School Board member Rosiland McAmis, left, watches as county resident and activist Terran Young comments during Monday’s school board meeting. Young was one of three people offering to provide anti-racism training in the wake of McAmis’ February admission that she appeared in blackface in a 12-year-old photo posted on social media.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Five Wise County School Board members refused Monday to comment on two meetings of public comment stemming from a blackface photo of member Rosiland McAmis.

Three people spoke during the public comment period of Monday’s board meeting: Wise County Community Remembrance Project past member Preston Mitchell, Appalachian African American Cultural Center Co-Chair Will Isom II and Virginia Organizing Wise County Representative Terran Young.

