POUND — A Pound Town Council member missing from meetings since December returned to the panel on Tuesday.
Glenn Cantrell’s return after a series of walkouts in December and refusal to attend meetings throughout January did not change the fact council had no quorum to do any business. Tuesday was the first time in weeks, though, that all remaining council members were present before an audience of about 10 residents.
With no business that could be conducted, Cantrell, council member Leabern Kennedy and Mayor Stacey Carson discussed a list of town issues ranging from the wait on the 30th Judicial Circuit to appoint three interim council members to fix apparent vandalism to the fence around a playground at Town Hall.
Town Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins, giving the police department report, asked the audience to “address each other as humans” after she said she and interim Police Chief Chris Wilcox should be able to access department computer records seven months after former chief Tony Baker was dismissed.
“The only thing is, we can’t get gas,” Cantrell, a town volunteer fire department member, said during his report on the department.
Kennedy recounted her visit to Richmond Friday to testify before a House of Delegates committee on House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore’s House Bill 904 to revoke the town charter on July 1, 2023.
The bill passed the full House Tuesday on a unanimous vote and will head to the Senate this week.
“There’s a lot of opportunity,” Kennedy said of Friday’s committee visit. “Delegates came up to see me offering help … but none from our area.”
Kennedy added that she felt better about the bill after Friday’s committee vote despite her continued opposition to it.
While no action could be taken on any items, the range of discussion included topics not heard at meetings since last summer:
• How to deal with potholes on two secondary streets
• Meeting with residents Friday to look at how a playground can be reopened
• Fixing apparent vandalism to a chain link fence at the park beside Town Hall
• The need to restructure the town’s Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and other standing committees
• Getting the Fire Department to help fix the rope on the Town Hall flagpole
Carson said Virginia Municipal League representatives are trying to help the town find funding and an accounting firm to do a needed forensic audit and help catch up on three years of regular audits.