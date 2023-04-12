Education commissioner continues tour to visit teachers

WISE — Five Wise County School Board members did not comment a second time in two months on public comments stemming from a board member’s photograph in blackface.

Four Wise County and Norton city residents all thanked board members Vickie Williams and Stephanie Kern for commenting favorably at March’s board meeting about requests to attend anti-racism training offered in March and on Tuesday by representatives of the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap.

