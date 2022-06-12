BIG STONE GAP — The Democratic challenger for Virginia’s Ninth Congressional seat said she was convicted on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge while a college student nine years ago.
Taysha DeVaughan said on Saturday she was stopped March 2013 in Coeburn while driving home from a Norton bar. After taking a field sobriety test and breathalyzer, she was charged with DWI.
According to Wise County General District and Circuit Court records, DeVaughan pleaded guilty to the charge July 2013 and was placed on a year’s probation and license suspension along with a fine and court costs.
DeVaughan said she had no passengers in the car and did not damage her or any other vehicle.
Other than two speeding tickets, DeVaughan has no other convictions in Wise County courts.
DeVaughan said she was a college student at the time and that the incident was the only time she had been charged with an alcohol-related offense.
“We can go through hard times and terrible things and it doesn’t mean we are that same person later,” DeVaughan said. “I’d been trying to decide how to tell this and I thought the voters need to know who their representatives are. I owed it to the Democratic Party and the Ninth District.”
Since that arrest, DeVaughan said, she graduated from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and has worked with community organizations including Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards. She was also appointed to the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice, where she serves as chairperson.
DeVaughan said that, at the time of the DWI, she was still dealing with the trauma of a sexual assault by a family friend when she was 7.
“I regret how I dealt with it,” DeVaughan said of her arrest. “My friends and family rallied behind me and told me that I had made a mistake, and I’ve moved on. I’ve raised my son, who’s 13, and I’ve used my mistake as an example to him not to do stupid things.”
DeVaughan said the incident has helped her relate to others and to realize that voters can see politicians as removed from everyday life.
“I’m not that kind of person,” DeVaughan said. “It’s how we recover and do every day after that. We have to learn how to heal, and it doesn’t mean we can’t move on and be successful.”