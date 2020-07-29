Editor’s Note: Today we begin a four-part series on the Aug. 6 Sullivan County Board of Education election. Nine individuals are vying for four seats on the school board.
DISTRICT ONE CANDIDATES Mark Harris: My father, Larry Harris, taught me the importance of representing our community while he served on the Sullivan County Board of Education. I have a strong desire to see that the Sullivan Gardens, Rock Springs, and Colonial Heights areas are provided for in the vision of the Sullivan County Board of Education.
The current board detrimentally removed Sullivan South from this community. I want to see District 1 thrive.
I am not satisfied with the direction of the school system and lack of affirmative action by the board to protect the Sullivan South area community over the last four years.
Mark Ireson: District 1 is entering the most challenging phase in its history. We are one year from the closure of Colonial Heights Middle, Sullivan Middle and Sullivan South High School. I opposed these closures and proposed a plan to save over $200 million in taxpayer funds.
These changes were forced on District 1 with limited input which was mostly ignored and has increased student and parental anxiety.
Voters in District 1 need a strong, conservative leader to help confront the challenges ahead. I hope to continue being that voice!
DISTRICT THREE CANDIDATES
Matthew Spivey: I am committed to serving children in Sullivan County. They are our future, and investing time, money, and compassion in our future is what makes us a community. Teachers and public education are undervalued when they should be a top priority.
I want to continue to fight for the best of us in Sullivan County, both the children and those who serve them. My district, zoned primarily for Kingsport City Schools, needs a professional and responsible voice. Continuing to improve education in all school systems within Sullivan County benefits our entire community.
Mark Vicars Jr.: The Sullivan County School Board needs some adult supervision.
When they aren’t playing political games with the County Commission and threatening to lay off all the teachers, they build up huge fund balances, cut maintenance, and wonder why their schools are dilapidated. Then they demand new buildings and treat Kingsport taxpayers like an ATM machine!
As an educator myself with a business background in construction management, I’ll restore respect for our teachers and bring back the cooperation and financial management that are so sorely missing.
DISTRICT FIVE CANDIDATES
Jason Horton: I think the school system needs to change its direction to what matters most. It should be all about the classrooms.
The board should be well-rounded and represent all the people in Sullivan County. Our communities need to be heard. I’ve attended several meetings and been frustrated by the lack of attention paid to the citizens in attendance.
When elected, I pledge not to vote against public comment. I welcome your comments and concerns. Ultimately I want what’s best for our children, for them to find meaningful employment, and stay here in Sullivan County if they so choose.
Randall Jones: God has blessed me so much throughout my life. I am at a point in my life where I can serve my community, not needing to be focused on my career. Much progress has been made throughout my tenure as a Board of Education member to accomplish my three main goals involving facilities, budget, and curriculum. With the current challenges facing the school system, my experience will help us make further progress towards accomplishing these goals.
God is continuing to lead me to use the knowledge, relationships and experience I have gained through my career in education and as a member of the SCBOE.
Grover Starnes: I honestly believe that I am the most qualified candidate for this school board position. I recently retired from teaching in December of 2019 after 23 years in the classroom, all of this time being with the Sullivan County school system. I know the deficiencies in the county classrooms, including how we often do not have the funds necessary to properly equip the teaching staff to adequately do their jobs.
DISTRICT SEVEN CANDIDATES
Mary Rouse: I am running for Sullivan County Board of Education because people have asked me to run for years. Sullivan County has been so good to me and I want to give back to my community in any way possible.
I have a passion for education and children. I want to help improve the lives of all children by giving them a just, equitable, and high-quality education that will allow them to be productive, successful, and responsible citizens with a bright future.
Jane Thomas: I have fought and will continue to fight against the liberal, socialistic, anti-Christian indoctrination of particularly our elementary and middle school students. I have fought successfully for teachers, parents, and members of our DOE to remove at least four pieces of instructional literature in our curriculum over the past five years as a member of the Board of Education (BOE).
I have worked tirelessly with our state legislators, concerned citizens, and other school board members across our state to defeat SB 2160.
This bill was designed to dictate “what and how” our teachers are to teach. It was proposed by the State Dept. of Education.
I will continue the fight against “Common Core” standards that don’t reflect the values of our community.
I will work hard to improve the working relationship between the BOE and the County Commission.
I support updating and refurbishing existing school facilities. I support strong CTE and JROTC programs. I want to see our Flight Foundation Program reinstated.
Teacher shortage is an issue both nationally and locally due to our county having one of the lowest teacher salaries in our region. I am against the mandatory requirements for excessive testing and scripted teaching methods that in some cases violate a teacher’s own values and limit their individual creativity. These issues result in lower scores for our students.
Resolving these problems will improve our teacher retention.