WISE – It was Thursday night, and Jan Thompson was all over the Central High School auditorium working out last-minute details at a dress rehearsal of the school’s 9:00 Club presentation of “Beauty and the Beast — The Broadway Musical.”
From adjustments to the stage sets to helping students try on newly delivered costumes and having the orchestra run through the music, Thompson left many people asking where she went.
“The shows I enjoy most are the hard ones,” said Thompson when asked about her favorites.
Twenty-five years ago, Thompson was a special education teacher at J.J. Kelly High School — now demolished — when she and her husband Bill, a civil engineer, had put together a presentation for the school’s HI Yi chapter when those students visited the YMCA in Richmond.
That presentation — on laws in various eras in Virginia — included music appropriate to each era and was a success, Thompson said. It also attracted the attention of school officials who asked if she could help direct a student musical.
“Our principal said the school couldn’t pay for the production, but we cleared $5 after ticket sales and paying for the cost of sets and costumes,” Thompson said with a laugh.
Thompson said Bill has been involved through the years in helping put together the pit orchestras and with designing and helping build sets.
“I’ll come up with ideas and he’ll stay up late into the night finding ways to make them work, or he’ll tell me it can’t be done,” Thompson added.
The student group’s name, 9:00 Club, came from when the student cast included several student athletes who had to practice, finish their homework and finally become available for practice around 9 p.m.
“These days, we try to finish by 9 p.m.,” Thompson added.
Becoming a school play producer and director nudged Thompson into expanding her training beyond special education with theater classes at UVA Wise. With a concentration in theater, she began teaching theater classes at Kelly.
“It was not my major in college,” Thompson said, “but the principal wanted me to be the one-act drama coach.”
Since 1997, the 9:00 Club’s repertoire has wandered across America’s cultural landscape, from Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma” to John Waters’ “Hairspray,” adaptations of Disney movie musicals and Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida.”
“I like the ones that are big,” Thompson said.
Going big for a stage production means getting creative with sets, props and music. Thompson credits a quarter-century of students, their parents and plenty of community support with bringing those elements together with the students’ willingness to act, sing, build, paint and stay late for practices.
“There’s a line in “Beauty and the Beast” that goes something like, ‘we don’t know what we don’t know until we try,’ ” Thompson said. “Everything starts coming together when the students look at their characters and they get it or they know someone who can relate to what their character is.”
Music is an obvious key to a successful musical, and Thompson said she saw how it could affect her students when the 9:00 Club produced “Bright Star,” a musician by comedian and folk musician Steve Martin and songwriter Edie Brickell.
“There was a violin piece at the beginning of “Bright Star” with the first few notes,” Thompson said. “As the orchestra played it, you could see tears in the eyes of several of the performers.”
Thompson said musicians from the community and even the Johnson City Symphony have contributed to the 9:00 Club’s performances through the years.
Thompson retired from teaching in 2012, just as J.J. Kelly was consolidated into Central High School, but she has continued to coach the school’s one-act drama program for district, regional and statewide school competitions in the fall and 9:00 Club productions in the spring. The pandemic slowed the club’s work in 2020 and 2021, but this year’s students are learning how to work together and be back in the public eye.
“Working together to get a show like “Beauty and the Beast” on stage is good training for life and working with others,” Thompson said. “Everybody wants to see the story, and you have to put yourself in the place of the audience to see if you’re telling that story. It won’t always be perfect, but it’ll be perfect for them.”
Performances of “Beauty and the Beast — The Broadway Musical” will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13.
Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children. “Magical” Roses will be sold at the door for $6. Concessions — themed snacks and drinks — will be available outside the theater.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/463486480283/