The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Wednesday, Dec. 9:
Northeast Tennessee
• Nine new deaths and 658 new cases for the eight-county region.
Statewide
• 63 new deaths (62 net) and 8,213 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,171 deaths and 422,962 cases.
• 89% of cases listed as “inactive/recovered."
• New deaths by age: 23 in the 81-plus group; 19 in the 71-80 group; 15 in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; and three in the 41-50 group. Deaths in the 11-20 group were adjusted down by one, from three on Tuesday to two on Wednesday.
Our region
New deaths by county: four in Washington; two in Carter; one in Hawkins; one in Unicoi; and one in Greene.
New cases by county: 223 in Washington; 143 in Sullivan; 108 in Greene; 83 in Carter; 67 in Hawkins; 15 in Unicoi; 14 in Johnson; and five in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,010 in Washington (ranking it 7th out of Tennessee's 95 counties); 892 in Sullivan; 467 in Greene; 353 in Carter; 305 in Hawkins; 135 in Unicoi; 86 in Johnson; and 48 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 18.15% of 44,106 new test results reported Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 27.2% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health, Ballad Health.