The LENOWISCO Health District saw nine new COVID-19 infections, according to Friday’s state data report, while nearly 1,000 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district's totals now stand at 7,471 cases and 197 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw one case for 2,395 and 46 deaths.
Scott County had four cases for 1,774 and 51 deaths.
Wise County had five cases for 3,039 and 93 deaths.
Norton’s case total was adjusted down by one for 263 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 997 to 42,172.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 17,483 — 20.22% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,300,058 doses have been given and 2,002,007 people have received two doses — 23.5% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,594 new cases and 20 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 643,220 infections and 10,549 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 7.4% to 7.6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.1%.
Two schools in the LENOWISCO district have in-progress COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Friday’s VDH report. Twin Springs High School in Scott County reported an outbreak on April 6, with nine cases and fewer than five deaths, while J.W. Adams Combined School in Wise County has seen six cases and no deaths since that outbreak was reported March 25.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap held steady at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
