NORTON — Nine months ago, the Sugar Hill Cidery was saying its goodbyes after a two-year run on Norton’s Park Avenue.
As Labor Day approaches, the former car dealership overhauled into a restaurant and cidery facility is finding a new, similar tenant aiming for an early 2024 opening.
Great Oak Brewing Co. has leased the cidery site and brought Sugar Hill’s beer brewing equipment to the cidery site as it prepares for the company’s first Virginia brewing facility.
StirFry Group — Great Oak’s parent company — negotiated a lease with the Norton Industrial Development Authority this summer, Dancy said, and bought Sugar Hill’s brewing equipment 40 days ago.
“Everything happened really fast,” said Great Oak brewing operations director Keith Dancy on Wednesday as he and head brewer Austin Herron oversaw placement of vats and holding tanks at the site. “Pretty much right now, we’re focusing on making this production facility for the Southwest Virginia area and possibly going up into Roanoke.”
Dancy’s brewing experience goes back three decades, including The Sophisticated Otter and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. He and Herron worked together at Yee-Haw, and they are back together at Great Oak.
“I worked my way up from putting bottles in boxes to actually brewing beer,” Herron said of his pre-Great Oak days. “I’ve been at Great Oak now for about a year and a half, and it’s been all uppers since we got back together.”
“We don’t really have to do off-the-wall, crazy stuff to sell our beers,” said Dancy. “Up here it’s a little different than in Johnson City. We have the colleges and a lot more younger kids, so you have to do a lot of that kind of brewing. In this neck of the woods, these old-school German beers that we will make, people will love it up here.”
“This facility was actually made to produce beer or cider,” said Dancy. “It has the right coolers, the right drain. What me and Austin like the most is everything’s flat here. Most breweries we work in are not flat.”
Norton IDA project coordinator Fred Ramey said having Great Oak as a tenant helps continue the original vision for when the cidery opened in 2019. StirFry Group and its partners and management impressed IDA before the lease agreement, he said, and Great Oak fits into the original vision for the site.
“From as a city and an IDA standpoint, we don’t look at this as only a real estate deal,” said Ramey. “If so, we could have already rented it, but for us it was about finding the right tenant that met our overall goal through the master planning process and the city’s goal of connecting downtown to recreation assets. We’re pleased with the nine months (turnaround) and we’re glad to get them started so other things can spin off from that.”
While Dancy is involved in brewing, he said StirFry may consider adding a Southern Craft operation at the Norton site sometime in 2024. The brewing room — formerly the cider room — was designed to allow patrons to see the operation, he said, and the facility was designed as a restaurant too.
Great Oak has four breweries open or nearing opening in the Tri Cities area, Dancy said, while StirFry Group also operates Southern Craft restaurants as part of those brewery operations. Stir Fry also operates other restaurants such as StirFry Café, Juan Siao, Label and 620 State along with event facilities in the Tri Cities featuring Great Oak beers.
“Southern Craft would do great up here, there’s no doubt about it” Dancy said. “Half of our Facebook comments have been, when’s Southern Craft coming?”