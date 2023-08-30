Cider house to bierhaus - Great Oak's Austin Herron and Keith Dancy

Great Oak Brewing Co. head brewer Austin Herron and operations director Keith Dancy view what will become the company's first Virginia facility by early 2024 in Norton.

 Mike Still - Six Rivers Media

NORTON — Nine months ago, the Sugar Hill Cidery was saying its goodbyes after a two-year run on Norton’s Park Avenue.

As Labor Day approaches, the former car dealership overhauled into a restaurant and cidery facility is finding a new, similar tenant aiming for an early 2024 opening.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you