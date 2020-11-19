Wise County reached another single-day high in COVID-19-related deaths, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health said the LENOWISCO Health District saw 37 cases and nine deaths for totals of 1,954 and 55 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County had 13 cases and accounted for all of the nine deaths for totals of 1,079 and 32 deaths.
The previous high mark in single-day deaths for Wise County was in Wednesday’s report, with six deaths. The county's number also represents one-quarter of the statewide deaths reported on Thursday.
Scott County saw 15 cases for 659 and 12 deaths. Lee County added seven cases for 777 and 11 deaths.
Norton tallied two cases for 65 cases and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 1,954 new cases and 36 additional deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 210,787 cases and 3,896 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 3,255,995 of 8.63 million residents, or 37.73%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,007,461 people have been tested to date, or 34.85%. In the LENOWISCO district, 22,265 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 25.75%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 7,015 of 23,423, or 29.95%
• Norton, 2,096 of 3,981, or 52.65%
• Wise County, 8,358 of 37,383, or 22.36%
• Scott County, 4,806 of 21,566, or 22.29%
Case data for Red Onion and Wallens Ridge State Prisons and Wise Correctional Center were not available Thursday evening.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 16.2% to 15.6%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 7.1%
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 59-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 40-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise and Lee counties and Norton City schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.