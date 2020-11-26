CHURCH HILL – The notorious Church Hill Inn, which was shut down June 4 and as only been reopened for since Nov. 16, has already been the scene of another alleged felony involving allegations of aggravated domestic assault and false imprisonment.
Church Hill police are asking the public for help locating Thomas Mertin Hood Jr., 31, whose last known residence was an abandoned house in Rogersville.
The CHPD alleges that on Wednesday Hood prevented his girlfriend from leaving their room at the Church Hill Inn for hours, and then struck her in the face and choked her when she eventually tried to leave.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Hood Jr. is asked to call the CHPD at (423) 357-3487 ext. 3, or email chpdtips@churchhilltn.gov
On June 4 the CHPD served a court-ordered shutdown of the Church Hill Inn where more than 50 arrests had taken place since 2015 including multiple serious felonies.
A petition for abatement of nuisance filed by Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong was signed June 4 by Circuit Judge Thomas Wright
The CHPD evicted owners Kalpeshkumar Patel and Pinalben Patel, 1142 Volunteer Blvd., who had 20 rooms occupied by guests. All guests were evicted without warning as well.
During the eviction process, four of the guests were arrested on outstanding warrants: one for being a fugitive from justice in Virginia on felony drug trafficking charges; one for violation of community corrections; one for a Sullivan County arrest warrant on drug charges; and one for a probation violation.
In April alone, the CHPD made an arrest on felony charges related to a drive-by shooting in the motel parking lot as well as an unrelated stabbing in a room which resulted in an attempted murder warrant. The suspect is still at large.
In August of last year, two Kingsport residents were charged with child abuse and drug possession after heroin and meth were allegedly found in their motel room while their children were locked outside.
Church Hill Inn owners Kalpeshkumar Patel and Pinalben Patel were allowed to reopen the Inn on Nov. 16, although their agreement with the Attorney General's office includes conditions they must comply with or be held in contempt of court.