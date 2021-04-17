KINGSPORT — Dogs were everywhere as a grand opening was held for the new Friendship Bark Park.
The dog park, named by Friendship Cars owner Mitch Walters, covers about 1.5 acres and is broken into two sections: one acre for larger dogs and a half-acre for smaller dogs.
Walters donated $200,000 to PETWORKS for the naming privilege. Walters and his dog Tucker were the first person and dog to enter the park.
“This gift is from the Friendship family of dealerships,” Walters stressed. “It’s from all of our team members. We have 350 and they all love animals. We are so proud to be part of this.”
The dog park is located behind PETWORKS’ facility at 3101 E. Stone Drive.
“This dog park is a little bit unusual in that it is available to all citizens at no cost,” PETWORKS President Tom Parham said. “That was the vision (University of Tennessee President) Randy Boyd had when he donated $25,000 a couple years ago. Our goal is to have happy, free running animals.”
Ralph Suit, the project director on the PETWORKS shelter and Friendship Bark Park, noted Up Against The Wall Gallery in downtown Kingsport has donated artwork. “Every dollar you pay for a piece of artwork, 100% of it goes to homeless animals,” he pointed out.
The smaller section has a swimming pool, jump toy, an 18-foot tunnel, ramps to a tabletop, dog wash area, walking trail and benches under a shade structure. The larger space has all of the same amenities, but instead of one jump, it has two.
“This has made a huge impact on our community,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said of the project. “It has brought people together and was truly a group effort.”
The grand opening featured demonstrations by the Kingsport Police Department’s K-9 unit; live music performed by The Savage Outlaws; a jumping contest for small and large dogs with prizes for the winners; and rabies shots for $10 and micro-chipping for $25 by Colonial Heights Animal Hospital.
All dogs in the park must have a collar, ID tag and rabies tag. Dogs with aggressive behavior will be removed from the park. Dogs must be at least 3 months old to enter the large dog area. Dogs in heat are not permitted.