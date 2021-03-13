By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — If you have a house to sell, local officials and real estate agents say it is a seller’s market. However, you might have a problem finding your next house without a bidding war.
And if you’ve managed to secure a house in Kingsport as a newcomer, a club has been formed just for folks who recently moved to the Model City.
HOUSING SALES BOOM?
The increased demand for housing in the Kingsport area has created a shortage of residential properties, according to retired City Manager Jeff Fleming, real estate agent, Vice Mayor and Sullivan County Commissioner Colette George and real estate agent Ginger Nixon.
“It’s moving so fast, it’s in a place that’s never been seen before,” Fleming said of selling price increases taking real estate professionals and long-time resident like Fleming by surprise.
“It’s crazy. I’ve never seen it like this in 12 and a half years,” real estate agent George said of the “perfect storm” driving up residential home demand in the Kingsport area. She cited instances where a property just put on the market would receive 17 showings and eight offers the first day.
“I’ve had people in Airbnbs,” George said of people looking for permanent homes instead living in temporary housing usually occupied by vacationers or short-term visitors.
WHAT ABOUT NEWCOMERS CLUB?
Ginger Nixon, a real estate agent with Century 21 Legacy, and seven others at that real estate firm have started the Newcomers Club of Northeast Tennessee. It mostly has folks on it who have moved to the Kingsport water service area. It is open to those who have lived in the area for no more than three or four years, Nixon said. But it is open to anyone who is new to the Kingsport area, not just customers of where Nixon works.
“We’re looking at the lowest (residential housing) inventory we’ve ever had,” said Nixon, who grew up in Kingsport, moved away and later returned. “It’s great for sellers,” Nixon said. However, she said some sellers can’t sell yet because they are unable to find a suitable new home.
Fleming said he’s seen some house with an asking prices in the $225,000 range sell for somewhere north of $260,000 because of competition between buyers.
Nixon said the newcomers club idea grew from a woman who used to be a one-person Welcome Wagon of sorts, contacting newcomers with coupons and offers for deals from area merchants for the newcomers as well as just welcoming them to the city and region. Her name was Maryilyn Cuthshall, and she died in 2017.
“Jeff mentioned to me this lady who welcomed,” Nixon said. “We really, really wanted to pick up where she left off.”
The new effort doesn’t provide coupons or offers from area merchants but is trying to bring newcomers together for social events and provide answers to questions they may have, either from those who started the group or from fellow newcomers.
The group has a closed Facebook group called Newcomers Club of Northeast Tennessee. It had its first social event of four planned ones this year Saturday at Bays Mountain Park. The group encouraged everyone to take advantage of the Lakeside Trail as well as talk with each other.