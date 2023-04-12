APPALACHIA — The Virginia Community College System’s new chancellor stopped in Wise County to visit one of the state’s 23 community colleges Tuesday.
David Doré, who began work two weeks ago after serving as a district community college director in Arizona, stopped by Mountain Empire Community College to speak with students, faculty, staff and residents to tour the college’s Center for Workforce Innovation in Appalachia.
“One of my most important goals is to ensure we’re aligned to the needs of business and industry,” Doré said of his vision for the community college system. That alignment in MECC’s service area includes nursing and healthcare professions and technical fields.
Doré said that, while MECC and other system colleges have done a good job serving K-12 students as they advance through dual enrollment courses and on to college, VCCS is serving more “working learners and learning workers” as well as veterans and parents.
Southwest Virginia also is a geographic area in transition with the shift from a coal-dominated economy to fields such as advanced manufacturing, Doré said, and that will help drive curriculum and program efforts in the region.
Doré pointed to MECC’s lineman and commercial driver programs as examples of what Virginia community colleges are doing with available funding while providing training for good-paying jobs. He also toured the college’s dental assistant program class space at CWIA.
While college officials barred the media from attending the listening session, Doré said students raised issues such as accessible and affordable childcare for parents attending MECC classes and helping students deal with mental health that arose in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago.
“How do we ensure that we’re working collaboratively across all of our counties to make sure that our students have those support services that they need?” said Doré. “That’s going to be another real important priority of mine, ensuring that we’re leveraging our partnerships, particularly with community-based organizations. We’re helping students overcome those obstacles.”
Doré said he got positive remarks about faculty and staff caring about students.
“We need to have good facilities, but we need to communicate to students that we care about them and we’re her to support their success,” Doré added.
Doré said funding for the state’s community colleges is important, especially with General Assembly delays in passing a final budget bill for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The VCCS Board will meet May 18 in Richmond to decide if tuition hikes are needed for the 2023-24 school year. Projections by VCCS include consideration of tuition increases from 0 to 4.7% with an overall hike of $217 for a student taking 30 credit hours in an academic year.
“We’re actually trying to do as much as we can not to increase tuition,” Doré said. “We’re looking at some pay increases across the board that have been passed by the General Assembly. We’re hoping there will be funding in this budget to fund some of those things that have been passed by the General Assembly.”
Doré said any tuition hike that may be passed should not affect MECC’s Promise program, which will bridge the gap between a student’s financial aid eligibility and full tuition for a two-year period at the college.