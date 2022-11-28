WISE — A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane in May 2021.
James D. Buckland, 37, sat quietly during a short hearing Monday in which Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Baker signed an order moving his trial from Jan. 31 to April 24-May 4, 2023.
Lane had been responding to a call about a disturbance at a gas station near the Norton Walmart on May 7, 2021, when he encountered Buckland. Investigators said the encounter turned into a firefight, in which both Lane and Buckland were injured and then-Norton Police Sgt. Jason McConnell tried to assist Lane.
Don Williams, Buckland’s lawyer, told Baker he intends to file a motion for change of venue over concerns of being able to select an impartial jury. If that motion is denied, he added, jury selection could take as many as two days longer than expected.
Buckland was indicted in August 2021 on 15 felony and two misdemeanor charges in connection with the May 7 incident, including attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Lane spent three weeks in the hospital after the shooting before starting recovery at home and additional surgeries and treatment. He has since returned to limited duty.
A motions hearing for Buckland is set for Jan. 17, 2023.