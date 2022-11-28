James D. Buckland

WISE — A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane in May 2021.

James D. Buckland, 37, sat quietly during a short hearing Monday in which Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Baker signed an order moving his trial from Jan. 31 to April 24-May 4, 2023.

