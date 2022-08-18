Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Coordinator Craig Seaver and LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller are shown in February with the latest phase of Project Intersection — the six-acre future home of internet service provider EarthLink.
NORTON — Another piece in the Project Intersection funding puzzle has dropped into place with more than $6 million in federal funds.
Intersection — a four-phase regional development being coordinated by the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority — has received $6.4 million in U.S. Department of Commerce grant funds towards construction of the planned EarthLink broadband customer service building on one of the project’s four planned sites.
LPRIFA project coordinator Craig Seaver said on Wednesday that the grant — part of the department’s American Rescue Plan Economic Development Adjustment grant program — is expected to complete the estimated $8 million cost for the EarthLink building.
Seaver said the latest grant brings the total of Project Intersection funding to approximately $22.43 million since work began about three years ago with engineering, design and environmental work. The original project scope included development of three sites with utilities, broadband access and a central access road to be built from Hawthorne Avenue in Norton.
Seaver credited the Virginia Tobacco Commission, Virginia Department of Energy, state economic development group GoVirginia, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Commerce Department for their roles as part of a seven-agency collection of funding programs for Project Intersection. LPRIFA also functions with staff and technical support from the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission.
The project’s name came from its location near the junction of U.S. Route 23 and U.S. Alternate Route 58 in Norton, giving it four-lane highway access north and south through Kentucky and Tennessee and east-west across Virginia and west through Kentucky.
With Abandoned Mile Land Economic Revitalization funds from the Virginia Department of Energy, Seaver said, LPRIFA was able to contract to remove a surface mining highwall about two years ago that landmarked the highway junction. That site was planned as the fourth phase and site for Intersection until EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad met with authority staff and said he wanted to locate the company’s new service center there.
“Some economic development folks go by the motto “build it and they will come”,” Seaver said, “but in this case they arrived and said build it.”
“It’s like (LENOWISCO Executive Director) Duane Miller said,” Seaver said. “We’re recruiting people, not just jobs.”
Procurement of design services for the EarthLink building — a projected two-story, 28,000-square-foot structure with parking for about 200 workers — will start within two weeks, Seaver said. Completion is projected for early 2024.
In parallel with construction, Seaver said the original phases one and two — preparation of the original three site pads and construction of the access road — should start by early September with a completion target by late spring-early summer of 2023.
The site preparation and road construction will cost about $7 million.
Project Intersection also represents a joint revenue sharing venture between Dickenson, Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton, Seaver said, with tax revenues from companies locating there being shared among all five partners. The project’s tenant companies will provide jobs across the authority’s region.
“The proof is visible at the Intersection,” added Seaver.
