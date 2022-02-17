KINGSPORT — A new Kingsport Area Transit Service garage should be under construction soon after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved moving the project forward.
The BMA passed a resolution and ordinance 7-0 Tuesday night to award a contract for the project. The garage will cost more than $6 million, with the city putting in $1.1 million in funding.
“The bulk of the funding is from the state government and the federal government?” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull asked as the board was set to vote.
“From the state and from the Federal Transit Administration,” City Manager Chris McCartt said. “That is correct.”
McCartt said the city had been trying to get a new KATS garage/maintenance building for seven to eight years. The building will be a place for daily maintenance, such as washing and cleaning the buses.
“It’s really a long time in the making,” McCartt said.
The garage will be built next to the operations center at the corner of Main and Sullivan streets. The 6,500-square-foot transit center opened a little more than two years ago, and the garage was considered the second phase of the project.
The bid for the project came in at about $5.6 million.
The board also voted on the city spending an additional $80,000 to apply for an $800,000 grant as construction costs continue to rise.
“I’m very pleased we got a bid in spite of the current construction climate we’re in with labor issues, supply chain issues,” McCartt said.
Once the city receives the grant, $2.3 million will come from federal funds, the state will provide $2.7 million and the local match from the city will be $1.1 million, records show.
The garage is expected to be 23,000 square feet with six bays and wash bays. It will be able to hold KATS’ entire 22-bus fleet.
City officials said they hope the garage will be finished within a year. McCartt warned, however, that the completion date could be pushed back if there are supply chain issues.
PAVING IN THE GARDEN
The board also voted 7-0 to provide funds for paving in Area 9, which is part of the Lynn Garden area.
Deputy Manager Ryan McReynolds explained to the BMA on Monday during its work session that the city is trying to update all the roads to the pavement condition index of 70, a scoring system based on 0-100.
A score of 70 would mean the city roads are satisfactory under national standards.
City records show that Area 9 is one of the road systems in the city scoring below 50, which is considered “poor” under national guidelines.
Alderman James Phillips raised a question concerning the paving.
“Does this mean that every street in the Lynn Garden area that is below the 70 mark has now been paved?” he asked.
“After this summer, everything in Lynn Garden will be paved. …” McReynolds said. “Every road will be in very good condition.”
In other news, the board also voted 7-0 to approve spending $464,620 for self-contained breathing apparatuses for the Kingsport Fire Depar- tment.
The money for the equipment comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
McCartt told the BMA that the expenditure reflected the cost of inflation.
The KFD was originally expected to buy 75 of the devices but will cut that number to 60 due to rising prices.