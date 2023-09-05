JONESVILLE – After three years of lobbying and grant applications, Lee County Airport will be fueling more than piston-engined aircraft.
The main guest at the Airport’s third annual Fly-in and Car Show on Oct. 7 will be a newly-installed and tested 10,000-gallon Jet-A tank alongside the existing aviation gasoline tank. County government and development officials have been working toward the new tank as a way to expand the range of aircraft the airport can serve.
Air Show organizers in the past three years had cited the airport’s inability to refuel jet aircraft and turbine-powered propeller aircraft and helicopters as a limit on expanded airport use.
In 2021, government and business figures promoted the tank as a way to allow air ambulance helicopters to be based at Lee County Airport. Weather conditions in Tennessee and Kentucky, where some of the area’s helicopter services are based, prevented response to two vehicle crash scenes in which victims died in 2021.
At least $117,000 in USDA and Virginia Department of Aviation grants in 2021 along with support from the Lee County Board of Supervisors helped fund the tank and pump system.
The Fly-In and Car Show will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 7, and admission is free to the public. Besides aircraft and car displays, the airport will host live entertainment, food trucks, a craft fair, a Virginia Department of Health mobile van and military recruiters.
Pilots flying into the airport during the event will be eligible for a 10-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel.
There is no entry fee for Car Show participants. Judging begins at noon, and prizes will be awarded for the top ten vehicles. The show is open to rods, muscle cars, classics, antiques, pickup trucks and motorcycles.