JONESVILLE – After three years of lobbying and grant applications, Lee County Airport will be fueling more than piston-engined aircraft.

The main guest at the Airport’s third annual Fly-in and Car Show on Oct. 7 will be a newly-installed and tested 10,000-gallon Jet-A tank alongside the existing aviation gasoline tank. County government and development officials have been working toward the new tank as a way to expand the range of aircraft the airport can serve.


