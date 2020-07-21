ROGERSVILLE — Two Hawkins County Christians with a long track record of humanitarian service to their community have joined forces to create a new nonprofit organization that will address the needs of the homeless, the addicted, and the disabled.
Mickey Wilcox and Tammy Helton were long-time program directors at the Rogersville-based Of One Accord ministry.
Helton was previously Of One Accord’s assistant director, but that position was eliminated as a result of a restructuring of the ministry’s staff.
Operation Good Neighbor, of which Wilcox was director, was also eliminated due to a combination of issues which made it economically unfeasible for the ministry to continue the program.
Help people who have nowhere else to turn
Wilcox said he and Helton saw this setback as an opportunity to form their own ministry, which they’re calling “God’s Blueprint” — to help people who may have nowhere else to turn.
“It’s been a real struggle the past year or two for nonprofits,” Wilcox told the Times News on Monday. “(Of One Accord) had to make some hard decisions, and restructure, and that affects people. But, it gives Tammy and me an opportunity.”
Wilcox added, “When I came to Of One Accord and met Tammy — I guess it was 14 years ago — the first thing we found that we have in common was we had a heart for homelessness, the addicted, and helping people who are down on their luck. This has been an opportunity for us to see that vision come to light.”
Help for disabled homeowners
As director of OOA’s Operation Good Neighbor, Wilcox organized church mission teams from across the Southeast that came to Hawkins County to perform home improvements and renovations for the elderly, disabled and needy.
Although those mission teams tackled some major projects over the years, actually building new homes or doing complete renovations at times, they also built a lot of wheelchair ramps, and did a lot of interior renovations to make bathrooms and kitchens handicapped accessible.
Wilcox and Helton worked with those construction missions teams over the years, and although God’s Blueprint isn’t in a position at this time to address the major projects, they have already brought mission teams to Hawkins County this summer to complete work for disabled homeowners.
For example, a group from the Macedonia Baptist Church in Newnan, Georgia, recently built a ramp onto a residence in the Church Hill area, built ramps on two residences in Kyle’s Ford, completed one bathroom renovation in Kyles Ford, and built two more ramps in the Eidson community.
Wilcox said he had about 10 similar requests for handicapped accessibility construction sitting on his desk as of Monday, and he’s in the process of attempting to recruit mission teams to perform that work as well.
A day center to help the homeless and addicted
But the ministry’s primary mission will be to address homelessness and addiction recovery in Rogersville and Hawkins County. To do so effectively they are looking for a permanent location.
“We are wanting to establish a day center to begin with so that we have one location where we can deal with homeless issues, addiction recovery issues, and provide showers for our homeless population so they can have some good hygiene,” Wilcox said. “It would be a place where local employers — farmers, contractors — who need an extra set of hands for the day, can come pick people up for day jobs. It provides a place where they (homeless and addicted) can come for help, like getting their IDs, Social Security cards, and dealing with the legal issues that they have to deal with.”
Wilcox added, “For the past 15 years Tammy and I, out of our own pockets, have dealt with these issues. We have a heart for it and want to establish an organization that will address those problems.
”Give people a hand up, and not a handout”
As for addiction issues, Wilcox said initially God’s Blueprint wants to be a referral service, getting people to the agency they need.
But a good step toward getting clean on the inside is getting clean on the outside, which means a shower and clean clothes.
“Homelessness and drug addiction go hand-in-hand here,” Wilcox said. “Our community doesn’t have a centralized location for them, so they do a lot of house hopping, living in abandoned houses, hiding behind dumpsters, and hiding in bushes behind buildings. It creates a real health hazard with their needles and that type of residue.”
Wilcox added, “But when they want to get clean — when they want to get off the street and get their life together, it’s hard. You can’t get a shower, so you can’t look good for a job interview. You have no way of getting your identification papers. And many of them end up, because of the addictive lifestyle and homelessness, with legal problems. Now they have to make some money to pay their supervision fees and their probation fees. Meanwhile, they’re stuck on the street, they’re stuck in the same cycle, and it doesn’t look like there’s any way out of it. That defines our mission — to give people a hand up, and not a handout.”
You can learn more about God’s Blueprint on its website at https://www.godsblueprints.org/ where there are opportunities to make contributions to specific programs online.
Wilcox noted that God’s Blueprint has a completely volunteer staff, and 100% of contributions go toward ministry programs.
There is also information on that website about who to contact if you want to volunteer; who to contact to get help for a homeless addict; and contact information about requesting home repairs.