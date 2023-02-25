CHARLOTTESVILLE — A new U.S. Attorney’s policy for the Western District of Virginia sets down how businesses can report misconduct and cooperate with investigators and prosecutors.
Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced on Thursday the new policy, which is part of a nationwide standard for federal prosecutors’ offices. The new policy details circumstances under which a company will be considered to have made a voluntary self-disclosure of misconduct within a company.
Kavanaugh said the policy “provides transparency and predictability” on how self-disclosure will be considered by prosecutors.
“The goal of the policy is to standardize how VSDs are defined and credited by USAOs nationwide,” said Kavanaugh, “and to incentivize companies to maintain effective compliance programs capable of identifying misconduct, to expeditiously and voluntarily disclose and remediate misconduct, and to cooperate fully with the government in corporate criminal investigations.”
Under the policy, a company is considered to have made a VSD if it discovers misconduct by employees or agents before that misconduct is publicly reported or otherwise known to the Department of Justice. Upon that discovery, the company should disclose all relevant facts known to the company about the misconduct to a federal prosecutor’s office in a timely fashion before an imminent threat of disclosure or government investigation.
A company that voluntarily self-discloses and meets other requirements of the policy without any aggravating factor would have to cooperate fully and in a timely manner with prosecutors, said Kavanaugh. The company would then remediate the criminal conduct, including agreeing to pay all disgorgement, forfeiture and restitution resulting from the misconduct.
Completing the policy requirements would ensure “significant benefits,” said Kavanaugh, including that federal prosecutors will not seek a guilty plea or may choose not to impose any criminal penalty. If prosecutors seek a criminal penalty, he added, it would not be greater than 50% below the low end of the United States Sentencing Guidelines fine range.
If the company demonstrates it has implemented a tested and effective compliance program, said Kavanaugh, prosecutors would not seek the imposition of an independent compliance monitor.
In the case of aggravating factors, the involved U.S. Attorney’s office could review the case to decide on an appropriate penalty, Kavanaugh said.
The policy states three aggravating factors that may warrant a federal prosecutor seeking a guilty plea even if the other requirements of the VSD policy are met:
• if the misconduct poses a grave threat to national security, public health or the environment
• if the misconduct is deeply pervasive throughout the company
• if the misconduct involved current executive management of the company.
The presence of an aggravating factor does not necessarily mean that a guilty plea will be required; instead, the USAO will assess the relevant facts and circumstances to determine the appropriate resolution. If a guilty plea is ultimately required, the company will still receive the other benefits under the VSD policy, including that the USAO will recommend a criminal penalty of at least a 50%, and up to a 75%, reduction off the low end of the USSG fine range, and that the USAO will not require the appointment of a monitor in the case of an implemented and tested effective compliance program.
“By providing such transparency and clear benefits of early disclosure,” Kavanaugh said, “this policy will motivate companies to timely report wrongdoing, fully cooperate, and remediate criminal conduct, all while receiving the same treatment across United States Attorney’s Offices.”