CHARLOTTESVILLE — A new U.S. Attorney’s policy for the Western District of Virginia sets down how businesses can report misconduct and cooperate with investigators and prosecutors.

Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced on Thursday the new policy, which is part of a nationwide standard for federal prosecutors’ offices. The new policy details circumstances under which a company will be considered to have made a voluntary self-disclosure of misconduct within a company.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you