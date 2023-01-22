New dental certification - MECC class

Mountain Empire Community College is now the second Virginia community college to offer a Dental Assistant II certificate program. The three-semester program allows working dental assistants and hygienists to complete filling and crown procedures with a dentist’s supervision.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

APPALACHIA — Mountain Empire Community College has now doubled the state community college system’s capacity to give working dental assistants an added job skill.

The Dental Assistant II certificate program has been in place at Germanna Community College in the Fredericksburg area for some years, but MECC Dental Program professor Dr. Emily Bowen is working with that program to offer the same training to working dental assistants and dental hygienists in Southwest Virginia.

