Mountain Empire Community College is now the second Virginia community college to offer a Dental Assistant II certificate program. The three-semester program allows working dental assistants and hygienists to complete filling and crown procedures with a dentist’s supervision.
APPALACHIA — Mountain Empire Community College has now doubled the state community college system’s capacity to give working dental assistants an added job skill.
The Dental Assistant II certificate program has been in place at Germanna Community College in the Fredericksburg area for some years, but MECC Dental Program professor Dr. Emily Bowen is working with that program to offer the same training to working dental assistants and dental hygienists in Southwest Virginia.
“This automatically doubles the capacity for certificate students in Virginia through the community college system,” said Bowen.
Bowen said the DA II certification allows graduates to perform reversible procedures on patients — fillings and fitting crowns.
“Assistants and hygienists with the DA II certificate do not drill teeth or remove any tissue, but they can do the finishing work such as the actual filling or cementing a crown in place,” said Bowen. “The dentist would do any anesthetic and removal of any dental tissue. Assistants and hygienists are now even allowed to use the handpiece tool that dentists use for that work.”
Training assistants and hygienists to apply resin or metal amalgam fillings or attach crowns can save dentists several minutes of work that can help them see more patients throughout a typical day, Bowen said.
“One practice in the Roanoke area saw a 30% increase in productivity as their assistants earned their DA II certificates,” said Bowen. “It does help some in improving access to dental care.”
Bowen said the DA II program is a “stackable certificate” that allows already-employed assistants and hygienists to boost their qualifications and employability. Students at the MECC campus meet weekly with Germanna faculty via remote classroom for the first half of each semester with Germanna faculty Misty Mersimer, Dr. Ian Wall and Dr. Sally Wilson.
Bowen and Big Stone Gap dentist Kevin Allred conduct clinical lab courses at MECC’s Center for Workforce Innovation in Appalachia.
The Delta Dental Foundation of Virginia provides grant funding to help support the DA II program, and Foundation Executive Director Polly Raible said it helps address a shortage of detail professionals statewide and in Southwest Virginia.
“It is especially important right now that we attract and retain more dental health professionals to Virginia,” said Raible. “Our safety-net partners throughout the Commonwealth face workforce challenges every day. With creative partnerships like this, we can continue to chip away at the issues and develop programs that will benefit our most vulnerable-risk populations for years to come.”
Annette Templeton, a dental hygienist who works with her husband and dentist Dr. Keith Templeton, and dental assistant Summer Woodard agreed that having the certification is beneficial. Woodard, who moved from Kentucky to Southwest Virginia, already had experience and DA II certification in Kentucky but Virginia did not grant reciprocal recognition of her certificate.
Before the MECC program started in January, Woodard had earned two semester’s credit toward the Virginia DA II certificate by driving 12 hours round trip weekly to Germanna. She said having the program in Appalachia now makes it easier for working professionals to add to their professional skills.
Templeton said having the certification helps not only what is a family- operated practice but also helps she and her husband provide better service to more patients.
Bowen said the lab and clinical work will benefit some MECC students who may need filling or crown work while giving Templeton, Woodard and future program students the needed experience to complete certification.