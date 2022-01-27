The newly created Century Club of Northeast Tennessee is looking to honor and celebrate the lives of individuals who are 100 years old or older for National Centenarian’s Day in September.
The club was founded this year and is open to people living in Greene, Hancock, Carter, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi counties.
According to a press release, club members “receive a letter of greetings from the governor and a matted certificate of recognition from the Century Club of Northeast Tennessee.”
Project coordinator Dr. Jodi Southerland said the centenarian age group is growing.
“People are living longer than ever before,” said Southerland. “Centenarians are the fastest-growing age group in the U.S. It’s a phenomenal achievement to reach this milestone. We want to celebrate and recognize the distinctive experiences and achievements of Northeast Tennesseans who have lived for 100 or more years.”
The Century Club of Northeast Tennessee is asking for help in finding the centenarians in the area. If you would like to recognize a centenarian, visit https://www.centuryclubnetn.com/register.