KINGSPORT — A year after Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium celebrated 50 years of existence, a new trail will soon open to honor that history.
Dubbed the Legacy Trail during its design phase, the new route will officially be named and open next week.
“This has been a project more than a year in the making, so we’re excited to be revealing the name of our new trail,” said Park Manager Megan Krager. “We believe the new trail will be one of the most popular ones at the park, and we’re eager to hear what people think about it.”
At 4.2 miles, the new route is the longest trail in the park and the first one built in nearly a decade. Though designed primarily for mountain bikers, the trail is also open to hikers and runners.
At more than 3,500 acres, Bays Mountain is one of the nation’s largest city-owned parks and includes a planetarium, wildlife habitats, nature exhibits, a 44-acre lake, a ropes course with a zip line, and more than 40 miles of trails.
More than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park each year, city officials said.
The park opened on May 24, 1971 and the city unveiled plans for the Legacy Trail on May 25, 2021.
The new route starts near Chestnut, crosses Azalea, and runs parallel to River Mountain Road along the south slope of the north ridge of Bays Mountain. The new trail provides an easier route to the fire tower than.
Park officials believe the new trail will help alleviate traffic on some of the other routes, add more variety. and work toward creating a complete loop using singletrack trails.
The project cost approximately $65,000, which was made up of donations from community members including Woody Reeves, Lisa Shockley, the Bays Mountain Park Association, and Visit Kingsport.
The trail concept and proposed design were a product of the 50th Anniversary Community Service Subcommittee’s efforts, led by Chair Tony Williams.
The panel was a part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration Committee.
City officials said a ribbon cutting for the new trail will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 3 in the overflow parking lot.