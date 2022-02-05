WISE — Local and regional officials on Friday remembered Carl Snodgrass’ contributions to Wise County and Southwest Virginia economic development efforts.
Snodgrass died Thursday after an accident at the Wise County Courthouse. He worked as Wise County’s economic development chief for three decades and most recently as the county Industrial Development Authority’s executive director.
“I was really sad to hear about Carl,” House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore said Friday. “We worked on several projects over the years, and he was a stalwart for Southwest Virginia. It was a sad day yesterday in Wise County.”
Wise County IDA Chairman Clifton Carson called Snodgrass “the face of economic development for Wise County.”
“Carl was the consummate professional and champion for the region,” Carson said, pointing to his involvement in county economic projects such as the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park, data center startups, the renovated Wise Inn and the Dominion Hybrid Energy Center near St. Paul.
“There were all the jobs created in Wise County because of his diligence,” Carson said.
LENOWISCO Planning District Commission Executive Director Duane Miller remembered working as a district economic planner with Snodgrass.
“I knew Carl working from 20 years ago, and I think I speak for planners in the region that he was our senior economic developer,” Miller said. “Carl developed relationships with a lot of people. He was from the old school, but he was never too busy to help all of us economic development staffers.”
Carson said he valued Snodgrass’ experience in his 10 years on the IDA board.
“He was a good listener and a person that cared about other people’s needs,” Carson said. “He was a dear friend, and I often looked to him for wisdom and guidance. He’s going to be missed.”