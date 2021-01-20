BLOUNTVILLE — The big economic development story of 2020 was Kingsport’s Domtar retention/retooling project, according to the NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership’s annual report.
“The project was unique for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that the paper goods company will be making a very large investment in retrofitting the plant to transition from copy paper production to containerboard production using recycled raw materials, but will actually see a net loss of jobs,” NETWORKS Chairman Bill Sumner said in the report. “While this project was complex and created much discussion, two things remain clear: for a wide variety of reasons, keeping this company here was of immense importance to our collective community and it likely represents the future of what many economic development projects will look like.
“Our partners really stepped up on the Domtar project, particularly our state elected officials and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), Department of Transportation, and Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In fact, the state showed tremendous support for our projects all year, some for which we are still competing. TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe and his top people flew up to visit with one client, while Governor Lee joined the commissioner and our CEO on a phone call with another.”
Domtar asked local elected officials as well as local and state economic developers to a meeting last April to advise them of their plans to temporarily shutter the Kingsport paper mill due to a dramatic drop in business as a result of COVID-19, but the “underlying fear” for all was that the move would ultimately be made permanent, the report noted.
Last August, Domtar announced it would invest about $350 million in the conversion of the plant and employ 150 people.
NETWORKS CEO Clay Walker said during a Zoom meeting: “Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt certainly did lead an effort (to retain Domtar).”
The decision came after the company and the city worked out a land swap arrangement. The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the city worked out route improvement solutions, and both the state, city and county worked out an incentive package that included training assistance and a payment-in-lieu-of-tax arrangement on the property improvements.
“Domtar is taking decisive action to restructure its business in a way that allows the company to remain competitive in light of current business conditions that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Domtar President and CEO John Williams. “Repurposing the Kingsport mill is consistent with Domtar’s long-term strategic plan on converting high-quality assets to match market conditions, positioning the company for the future.”
Another successful economic development effort, the report noted, was Homeland Vinyl Products’ announcement in September of an expansion of its facility in Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The producer of fencing, decks and other vinyl products said that it would construct an additional 38,000 square feet of manufacturing space and add equipment that totaled an investment of about $2.2 million. The expansion will also create the need for the company to make an additional 55 new hires.
Eastman’s 100th year in business was also highlighted, as was the launch of Aerospace Park at Tri-Cities Airport.
The biggest negative was the impact COVID-19 has had on the region.
“It was a year like no other,” said Mayor Mahlon Luttrell of Bristol, Tennessee. “I know the vaccines are coming. They can’t come quick enough.”
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull noted the city will continue developing affordable housing.
“I think that gives folks considering moving to our region a choice and all our Move To Kingsport data indicates that’s what they want,” Shull said.
NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership is the economic development organization serving the Northeast Tennessee communities in Sullivan — including charter partners Bluff City, Bristol, and Kingsport — and Hawkins counties.