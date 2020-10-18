BLOUNTVILLE — NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership is moving forward with a plan to partner with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP) and other regional entities.
“Over the past two years of working with NeTREP’s staff and board, we have made significant progress in improving collaboration and regionally focused opportunities, even though we haven’t found an exact blueprint to follow at this point,” said a draft of the plan. “In an effort to not only keep the wheels of this collaborative work moving forward and, hopefully, even expedite the process, we believe that the best path forward to achieving an optimal regional economic development approach for Northeast Tennessee would be for the two organizations to move forward with the broadening of our footprints in what has become the consensus of each organization’s respective areas of focus and expertise. For NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, that focus is traditional economic development: marketing and recruitment and retention and expansion in primary job industry sectors.”
The partner organization would be called the NorthEast Tennessee WORKS Economic Partnership.
NeTREP, meanwhile, has placed a priority on outdoor event creation and promotion and population growth.
NETWORKS is suggesting that each organization begin to perform this work on behalf of the entire region, coordinating with the local and regional chambers and tourism and economic development contacts.
A Blue Ribbon Task Force on Economic Development has been led by Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy.
The Plan
The plan is modeled after NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership’s contract for services with the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board. NETWORKS will offer marketing, recruitment and existing industry expertise, programs and services to the other six counties in Northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Johnson, Hancock, Unicoi and Washington. Under the agreement, NETWORKS will form a Business & Industry Committee, comprised of the designated point of contact for each participating community/county. NETWORKS would be the primary point of contact for project leads from partners such as, but not limited to: the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) and TVA. Participating counties will be asked to appoint two representatives to an advisory board to ensure investors are aware of the activities and progress of all aspects of the program of work.
The Purpose
This plan of action is designed to help advance and unite all regionalism endeavors and groups that have been working toward a formal collaborative effort: NETWORKS and NeTREP, private sector community leaders, the Sullivan and Washington County Mayors’ Blue Ribbon Task Force on Economic Development, and the chambers of commerce of the Tri-Cities.
“Our hope is that this will be a major step in finding our region’s optimal structure of formal and sustainable collaboration that will lead to greater prosperity for all, adding another chapter to our history of coming together to accomplish great things,” the plan said.
Partnering with NeTREP and funding
NETWORKS is encouraging NeTREP to present a parallel proposal for the region that would outline a plan of work that addresses its strategies and activities to promote outdoors-related events and programs as well as to spur population growth.
“Until private sector funding is secured that will enable NETWORKS to provide the services outlined in this document, we will have to determine a funding model — maybe that would involve each participating county investing on a per capita basis — ideally in concert with NeTREP’s parallel program,” the plan said. “As private sector funding becomes available, we will look to lower the public sector’s investment levels.”
NETWORKS CEO Clay Walker, in an email, indicated the NETWORKS board should have a special called meeting “to keep this moving.”