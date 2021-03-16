Northeast Tennessee's eight counties reported 82 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing its seven-day new-case rate to its highest point in nearly three weeks.
As of Tuesday, the region was averaging 91.4 new cases per day over the past week, the highest rate since Feb. 25. The seven-day rate of new cases has also increased in six of the past seven days and is up 29.6% since last Tuesday.
Compared to Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina, Northeast Tennessee had the highest rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days at 17.8. Western North Carolina had the most new cases per 100,000 people since Jan. 25 until Monday. Western North Carolina's rate was 16.5 on Tuesday, while Southwest Virginia had a rate of 12.7.
Of the new cases reported Tuesday, the majority were in Sullivan (32) and Washington (21) counties. Hawkins County (10) was the only other county in the region to see a double-digit case increase.
Seven-day positivity rate nearing 10%
Coinciding with a marked decline in testing, the region's seven-day positive test rate is nearing 10% for the first time since mid-February, with 9.93% of tests coming back positive over the past week.
Over the past four days, the region reported 2,156 total tests, a 40% decrease from the previous four days. The positivity rate increased in seven of the past eight days, though most of the increase occurred since last Thursday.
Northeast Regional Health Office has available vaccine appointments this week
The Northeast Regional Health Office has vaccine appointments available this week, which people can register for by visiting vaccinate.tn.gov. People without internet access can register by calling (423) 979-4689, available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Supply is still limited and varies from county to county.
ETSU Health hosting vaccination clinic this weekend
ETSU Health will host a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinic this weekend using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clinic will be held in the Millennium Center ballroom, located at 2001 Millennium Place. Appointments are available on Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday, March 21, from 2-6 p.m. Appointments are available to those 18 and older who are eligible under the state's current vaccination plan.
To register, visit etsuhealth.org or call (423) 952-6483. To find out if you're eligible, visit bit.ly/2YcVMcT. Attendees can park on the third floor or above in the adjacent parking garage and follow signs to the ballroom.
Northeast Tennessee
Cases: 51,235 (+82). Past seven days: 639 ↑
New cases by county: Carter 8, Greene 8, Hancock 1, Hawkins 10, Johnson 1, Sullivan 32, Unicoi 1, Washington 21.
Active cases: 790 (-6) ↓
Active cases by county: Carter 54, Greene 65, Hancock 11, Hawkins 93, Johnson 11, Sullivan 349, Unicoi 22, Washington 185.
New tests: 391 (15.35% positivity rate)
New hospitalizations: 5. Past seven days: 24 ↑
Deaths: 1,014 (+2). Past seven days: 8
Statewide
Cases: 794,137 (+1,342)
New tests: 8,867 (9.28% positivity)
Deaths: 11,650 (+12)
Active cases: 12,476 (-50)
Inactive cases: 770,011 (+1,380)
Current hospitalizations: 676 (+17)
Ballad Health Scorecard
COVID-19 inpatients: 67 (-6) ↓
Patients under investigation: 1
Admissions: 12 ↑
Discharges: 14 ↑
Patients in intensive care: 7 (-4) ↓
Patients on a ventilator: 7 (-3) ↓
Designated beds available: 34 (-1) ↓
First-dose vaccines administered: 32,877 (+289)
Second-dose vaccines administered: 28,667 (+340)
Ballad has a 21-county service area in Tennessee and Virginia. Ballad issues scorecards on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Where can I get vaccinated?
All Northeast Tennessee counties are now vaccinating those 65 and older, and are vaccinating those in phase 1c of vaccination.
Not sure if you're eligible? Tennesseans can determine their vaccine eligibility and request an appointment by visiting bit.ly/2YcVMcT and highlighting their county of residence. Additionally, you can call (866) 442-5301 for more information.
To register for a vaccine, visit bit.ly/2ZVJS8c. Ballad Health is also offering vaccine appointments in Abingdon, Elizabethton, Kingsport and Norton, which you can register for by visiting bit.ly/3e1ru5Y. To find other vaccination sites, such as pharmacies and grocery stores, visit covidvaccinefinder.org.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is vaccinating people at Whitetop Creek Park and the Kingsport Civic Auditorium by appointment only. Call (423) 279-2777 to schedule an appointment and check bit.ly/3a6ZVoc for the latest information and to pre-download and fill out the vaccine paperwork.
Where can I get tested?
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 403 E. G St., Elizabethton, (423) 543-2521.
Greene County: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 4850 Andrew Jackson Highway, Greeneville, (423) 798-1749.
Hancock County: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 178 Willow St., Sneedville, (423) 733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Monday-Friday 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, (423) 357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, (423) 272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, (423) 727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. Call (423) 279-2777 to register.
Unicoi County: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, (423) 743-9103.
Washington County: 8:30-10:30 a.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, (423) 975-2200.
Note: COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.
Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.