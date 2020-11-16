Northeast Tennessee saw its COVID-19 daily case total set a new pandemic record of nearly 500 Monday as the region’s pandemic total topped 19,000.
Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the region’s total to 341.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), 30 new deaths and 7,951 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 3,923 deaths (3,645 confirmed as COVID-19 and 278 probable) and 318,888 cases (296,654 confirmed as COVID-19 and 22,234 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 271,864 (85%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers were based on 60,862 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 13.06%.
Ballad Health’s Monday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.3% for the system’s 21-county coverage area. Ballad officials, in Monday’s release, said the rate superseded Sunday’s scorecard 18.1% as the pandemic high point. Nov. 15 also marked the region’s highest single-day case count with 650 reported new cases.
Other numbers from Ballad on Monday included:
- 58 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days
- 247 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 47 in intensive care; 27 on ventilators;
- 31,083 total cases and 563 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties reported 496 cases for a pandemic total of 19,142, according to TDH. The region’s new cases, by county: 129 in Sullivan; 147 in Washington; 76 in Greene; 44 in Carter; 51 in Hawkins; 26 in Unicoi; 11 in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 5,382 in Sullivan; 5,077 in Washington; 2,572 in Greene; 2,294 in Carter; 1,662 in Hawkins; 1,335 in Johnson; 687 in Unicoi; and 133 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 830 in Sullivan; 733 in Washington; 371 in Carter; 383 in Greene; 258 in Hawkins; 139 in Unicoi; 74 in Johnson; and six in Hancock.
While 30 deaths were reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, 31 cases were listed in the age group breakdown: 13 in the 71-80 group, eight in the 81+ group; six in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group.