Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count exceeded 130 Thursday with four deaths, while Southwest Virginia saw five new cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the state added 2,252 cases and 42 deaths on Thursday for statewide pandemic totals of 116,350 cases and 1,186 deaths.
Thursday also marked the 42nd day of 1,000-plus case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
In Northeast Tennessee, seven counties accounted for a total of 137 cases and four deaths on Thursday. Sullivan County posted the largest case increase in the region with 36 and one death for a pandemic total of 895 and 12 deaths. Hawkins County’s total rose by 25 cases and two deaths for totals of 416 and seven deaths.
Carter County added 21 cases for 473 and five deaths, while Greene County’s total climbed by 20 and one death to 418 cases and seven deaths.
Washington County saw 17 new cases for 1,131 and two deaths. Johnson County added 11 cases for 225 and no deaths.
Unicoi County’s total climbed by seven for 148 cases and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Thursday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 818 new cases and 25 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 95,867 and 2,299.
For more information about new cases by date and region, visit the TDH Epi Curves page at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/epi-curves.html.
Southwest Virginia added five cases and no deaths for 296 cases and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District. Scott County’s total rose by three for 166 cases and three deaths. Wise County added one case for 110 and three deaths.
Lee County’s total rose by one for 105 and one death. Norton remained at 15 cases and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,633,642 Thursday, for 23.92% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 137,277 positive results and 1,496,365 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 5,878 (475 positive, 5,403 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 10.35%
— Sullivan, 14,894 (944 positive, 13,950 negative) of 158,348, or 9.41%
— Washington, 17,179 (1,282 positive, 15,897 negative) of 129,375, or 13.28%
— Johnson, 3,860 (233 positive, 3,627 negative) of 17,788, or 21.7%
— Carter, 8,646 (514 positive, 8,132 negative) of 56,391, or 15.33%
— Greene, 8,319 (492 positive, 7,827 negative) of 69,069, or 12.05%
— Unicoi, 3,321 (156 positive, 3,165 negative) of 17,883, or 18.57%
In Virginia, the statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 1,299,257 of 8.63 million state residents, or 15.06%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,191,304 people have been tested to date, or 13.8%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 7,942 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 9.38%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,178 of 23,423, or 9.3%
— Norton, 796 of 3,981, or 20%
— Wise County, 3,237 of 37,383, or 8.66%
— Scott County, 1,731 of 21,566, or 8.03%
Do you think you might have COVID-19?
Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at its offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing.
You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341. The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville): (276) 346-2011
— Scott County (Gate City): (276) 386-1312
— Wise County and Norton (Wise): (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.