Northeast Tennessee reported almost 150 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Wednesday, while the number of Southwest Virginia’s daily cases dipped below 10.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 2,022 cases and 26 deaths were recorded statewide Wednesday for pandemic totals of 137,800 cases and 1,452 deaths.
Wednesday also marked the 55th day of 1,000-plus new cases for the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 140 cases and two deaths in the TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,225 and 53 deaths.
Washington County led the region with 37 new cases and one death for totals of 1,513 and four deaths. Carter County added 31 cases for totals of 679 and nine deaths.
Greene County’s pandemic total rose by 26 cases to 653 and nine deaths. Hawkins County added 21 cases for totals of 606 and 10 deaths, and Sullivan County saw nine cases and a death for totals of 1,221 and 20 deaths.
Johnson County saw nine cases Wednesday for totals of 362 and one death. Unicoi County’s total rose by seven for 191 cases and no deaths.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Wednesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 737 new cases and 14 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 109,019 and 2,410 deaths.
Southwest Virginia reported eight new infections for 565 cases and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added six cases for 262 cases and five deaths. Lee County had one case for 153 and two deaths.
Scott County added one case for 128 and three deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 22 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total remained at 20 inmates and nine active staff cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That brings Red Onion’s pandemic total to 20 inmate cases and 13 staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one staff/contractor case, leaving a pandemic total of seven staff cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,926,357 Wednesday, for 28.2% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 163,288 positive results and 1,763,069 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 7,296 (705 positive, 6,591 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 12.85%
• Sullivan, 20,160 (1,326 positive, 18,834 negative) of 158,348, or 12.73%
• Washington, 21,372 (1,742 positive, 19,203 negative) of 129,375, or 16.52%
• Johnson, 4,686 (399 positive, 4,287 negative) of 17,788, or 26.34%
• Carter, 11,059 (751 positive, 10,308 negative) of 56,391, or 19.61%
• Greene, 10,413 (789 positive, 9,624 negative) of 69,069, or 15.08%
• Unicoi, 4.050 (211 positive, 3,839 negative) of 17,883, or 22.65%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 1,519,236 of 8.63 million state residents, or 17.6%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,402,471 people have been tested to date, or 16.25%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 9,628 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 11.13%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 2,829 of 23,423, or 12.08%
• Norton, 934 of 3,981, or 23.46%
• Wise County, 3,842 of 37,383, or 10.28%
• Scott County, 2,022 of 21,566, or 9.38%