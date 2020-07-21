Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 new case tally dipped below 100 Tuesday, while Southwest Virginia added 14.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Washington County led the region with 20 new cases for 490 and no deaths. Sullivan County added 17 cases for 444 and six deaths during the pandemic.
Carter and Green counties each added 15 cases to their pandemic tallies. Carter stood at 220 cases and two deaths, while Greene reached 238 cases and added one death for a total of four during the pandemic.
Hawkins County's total increased by eight cases for 153 and two deaths, while Unicoi County saw one new case for a total of 70 and no deaths.
Johnson County remained at 52 cases.
Statewide, Tennessee added 2,190 cases and 24 deaths for totals of 81,944 and 871. Tuesday also marked the 25th day of more than 1,000 new daily cases during the pandemic.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,237,411 on Tuesday, for 18.12% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 95,765 positive results and 1,141,646 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 4,110 (181 positive, 3,929 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 7.23%
— Sullivan, 11,009 (464 positive, 10,545 negative) of 158,348, or 6.95%
— Washington, 11,320 (572 positive, 10,748 negative) of 129,375, or 8.75%
— Johnson, 2,939 (57 positive, 2,882 negative) of 17,788, or 16.52%
— Carter, 5,178 (239 positive, 4,939 negative) of 56,391, or 9.18%
— Greene, 5,965 (277 positive, 5,688 negative) of 69,069, or 8.64%
— Unicoi, 2,311 (77 positive, 2,234 negative) of 17,883, or 12.92%
The LENOWISCO Health District saw 14 new cases on Tuesday for 133 and five deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County accounted for nine of those cases for 44 and no deaths. That increase followed Monday’s announcement by Lee County Schools officials of an unspecified number of school employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Scott County added five cases in Tuesday’s reporting, for 30 cases and two deaths during the pandemic. Wise County’s total remained at 54 cases and three deaths, and Norton stayed at five cases and no deaths.
“COVID-19 has seen widespread community transmission across Virginia since March,” LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Sue Cantrell said on Tuesday. “The increase in cases locally highlights the need to remain vigilant. Increases can occur following close gatherings of crowds, travel to COVID-19 hot spots, and simply due to people in close contact in smaller groups and not wearing masks.”
Cantrell said local residents should understand that summer vacation travel increases the chances of getting infected and spreading COVID-19. The VDH advises all Virginians to stay home as much as possible, especially if a trip is not essential or if you are at higher risk of serious illness. If traveling, use these guidelines to plan your trip to minimize the risk of exposure and illness: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/coronavirus/travel-to-areas-with-widespread-ongoing-community-spread.
“We all have a stake in this, for the protection of ourselves and everyone else,” Cantrell said. “Please wear a face covering when out in public. Avoid gathering in close groups, and stay six feet or more from others. There is no safe place. There is only safe behavior.”
When at home or while traveling, take these steps to lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19:
— Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness. If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering
— Stay home when you are sick
— Avoid contact with sick people
— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
— If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor
— Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public
— Avoid close contact with crowds
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 79,371 cases and 2,048 deaths on Tuesday — increases of 996 and 17, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,031,976 of 8.63 million state residents, or 11.96%. For nasal swab testing only, 937,148 people have been tested to date, or 11.26%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 6,200 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 7.17%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,664 of 23,423, or 7.10%
— Norton, 582 of 3,981, or 14.62%
— Wise County, 2,623 of 37,383, or 7.02%
— Scott County, 1,331 of 21,566, or 6.17%