Northeast Tennessee’s daily new COVID-19 case count dropped below 100 Saturday, while far Southwest Virginia's reached 12.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,465 cases and 24 deaths were reported statewide Saturday for pandemic totals of 152,280 cases and 1,725 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee accounted for 98 cases but no deaths for a regional pandemic total of 6,221 infections and 86 deaths.
Washington County led the region with 29 new cases for totals of 1,700 and 12 deaths. Sullivan County added 26 cases for totals of 1,597 and 25 deaths.
Greene County reported 16 cases for a pandemic total of 816 and 16 deaths. Carter County saw 13 cases for totals of 815 and 18 deaths.
Hawkins County added 11 cases to its total of 665 and 13 deaths, while Johnson County saw two cases for pandemic totals of 407 cases and one death.
Unicoi County’s total rose by one for pandemic totals of 221 and one death.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,217 new cases and 18 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 118,809 and 2,568 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia had 12 new cases and no deaths for 686 cases and 12 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County added six cases for 189 cases and three deaths. Wise County added four cases for 321 and five deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by two for a total of 150 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 26 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Saturday remained at 20 inmates and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases for a pandemic total of zero.
The LENOWISCO Health District also added two COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living situations, for a pandemic total of 16.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,173,406 Saturday for 31.82 % of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 180,543 positive results and 1,992,863 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 8,292 (777 positive, 7,515 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 14.6%
— Sullivan, 23,467 (1,730 positive, 21,737 negative) of 158,348, or 14.82%
— Washington, 23,988 (1,972 positive, 22,016 negative) of 129,375, or 18.54%
— Johnson, 5,054 (445 positive, 4,609 negative) of 17,788, or 28.41%
— Carter, 12,354 (904 positive, 11,450 negative) of 56,391, or 21.91%
— Greene, 12,435 (972 positive, 11,463 negative) of 69,069, or 18%
— Unicoi, 4,549 (253 positive, 4,296 negative) of 17,883, or 25.44%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 1,678,614 of 8.63 million state residents, or 19.45%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,555,487 people have been tested to date, or 18.02%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 11,304 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 13.07%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 3,448 of 23,423, or 14.72%
— Norton, 1,168 of 3,981, or 29.34%
— Wise County, 4,384 of 37,383, or 11.73%
— Scott County, 2,308 of 21,566, or 10.7%