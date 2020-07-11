Northeast Tennessee saw its highest total of new COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Saturday, as well as two deaths, as the Volunteer State experienced a 16th day of 1,000-plus new cases. Southwest Virginia added two.
Seven NET counties — Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington, Johnson, Carter, Greene and Unicoi — accounted for 83 new cases in Saturday’s Tennessee Department of Health roundup (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) — the highest one-day total since June 1, when the majority of 47 cases were reported among workers at a Unicoi County farm.
Washington County led the region in Saturday’s reporting with 26 new cases for a pandemic total of 261 and no deaths. Sullivan County added 21 cases and two deaths for totals of 210 and four. The tally also made Sullivan County the second in the area to cross the 200 mark in total COVID-19 cases.
Carter County added 16 cases for a pandemic total of 103 and one death, and Greene County posted the fourth-highest increase in the area with 13 cases for a total of 151 and two deaths.
Hawkins County added three cases for a pandemic total of 86 and two deaths, and Unicoi also saw three new cases for a total of 59 and no deaths.
Johnson County added one case for a total of 46 and no deaths.
In July, Northeast Tennessee has seen nine days of double-digit case increases — eight of those from 22 to 64 cases a day and one day of 17 cases. July 1 was the only day new cases were in the single-digit range, with nine.
In June, the region experienced nine double-digit days of case increases from 10 to 47, 18 days of single-digit increases and three days with no increases.
Statewide, Tennessee added 1,460 cases and 15 deaths for pandemic totals of 61,006 and 738. Total testing reached 1,006,616 Saturday, with 70,927 positive results and 935,689 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 3,444 (109 positive, 3,335 negative) of 56,786 residents or 6.07%
— Sullivan, 8,675 (203 positive, 8,472 negative) of 158,348 or 5.48%
— Washington, 8,166 (290 positive, 8,121 negative) of 129,375 or 6.5%
— Johnson, 2,749 (46 positive, 2,703 negative) of 17,788 or 15.45%
— Carter, 3,709 (109 positive, 3,709 negative) of 56,391 or 6.58%
— Greene, 4,696 (167 positive, 4,529 negative) of 69,069 or 6.8%
— Unicoi, 1,633 (65 positive, 1,568 negative) of 17,883, or 9.13 percent
On his official Facebook page Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam said the Hampton Roads area — including Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Hampton and Newport News — is seeing a “concerning increase” in COVID-19 infections despite avoiding the rates of case increases seen in other states.
“We all have to stay vigilant,” Northam said. “We have come too far to let our guard down now. We are taking a cautious approach to reopening so we can closely monitor what's happening. We will continue watching the data over the coming days to make sure public health guidelines are being followed — and I won't hesitate to impose restrictions if needed.”
Along with wearing masks and practicing hand washing and social distancing, Northam also encouraged residents who see business violations of state emergency restrictions on mask-wearing and other COVID-19 safety measures to contact their local health department.
Northam in June designated health departments as the enforcing agencies for COVID-19 prevention measures under the Forward Virginia reopening plan.
The LENOWISCO Health District added two cases Saturday for a total of 70 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County added two cases for 38 and two deaths while Lee County remained at 17 cases and no deaths. Norton held steady at four cases and no deaths, and Scott County stayed at 11 cases and two deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 69,782 cases and 1,962 deaths Saturday — increases of 391 and four, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 866,257 of 8.63 million state residents, or 10.04%. For nasal swab testing only, 783,516 people have been tested to date, or 9.1%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 4,313 of the region's 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.99%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,103 of 23,423 or 4.71%
— Norton, 513 of 3,981 or 12.87%
— Wise County, 1,684 of 37,383 or 4.51%
— Scott County, 1,013 of 21,566 or 4.7%