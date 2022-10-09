Ruritan recruiting - Glen Broadwater

Much like the millrace at the Bush Mill that the Nickelsville Ruritan Club uses as part of its fundraising efforts, Ruritan National President Glen Broadwater is trying to start a flow of new members and clubs dedicated to community service.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

NICKELSVILLE — Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia.

As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities in a variety of ways.

