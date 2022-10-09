Much like the millrace at the Bush Mill that the Nickelsville Ruritan Club uses as part of its fundraising efforts, Ruritan National President Glen Broadwater is trying to start a flow of new members and clubs dedicated to community service.
NICKELSVILLE — Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia.
As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities in a variety of ways.
“All the service organizations are facing challenges,” Broadwater said Friday. “We in the country have become a ‘me’ society, but I heard a commentator recently say that the country is coming back to a ‘we’ society.”
Ruritan National turns 95 next year, Broadwater said, and the organization’s membership has declined from a peak of 40,000 to about 20,000 today. In the organization’s Southwest Virginia district, there are about five Ruritan clubs.
The typical local club has between 20 to 40 members with an average age around 40. Scott County has the highest concentration of local clubs with four — Nickelsville, Yuma, Copper Creek and Wadlow Gap — while Lee County has one.
“At one time we had 30 clubs in the district, and Southwest Virginia is in dire need of clubs,” said Broadwater. “We’re looking for people to start clubs in Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Tazewell, Lee and our four counties in Kentucky.”
Club projects can range from fundraisers for schoolchildren to disaster relief, Broadwater said. “We have helped this summer with disaster recovery from flooding in Buchanan and Dickenson counties and in Kentucky.
“All Ruritan clubs are autonomous from the national organization,” said Broadwater, “and each club works to figure what their local communities need.”
While fundraising is key to local Ruritan community work, Broadwater said some of the most successful local clubs translate philanthropy from monetary contributions to in-kind community support.
“A club can make donations and people may forget where the money came from, but when you build something like a park or a wheelchair ramp, folks remember where it came from and that Ruritan works for the community,” Broadwater said.
Ruritan clubs have a range of fundraising efforts, from breakfasts to festivals, and Broadwater pointed to the Nickelsville club’s annual Bush Mill Day where members grind corn meal in the historic Bush Mill, cook apple butter and make meals to offer for donations.
When it comes to local efforts like scholarships for students, however, the local clubs are backed up by Ruritan National’s education fund with a $5 million endowment. If a club raises a certain amount of money for its local scholarship program, it can send it to the foundation for investment and see a return for the program as much as 50 to 100% along with the original amount.
“We will help anyone set up a local club,” Broadwater said. “To charter a Ruritan club, you have to have a minimum of 16 members to start.”
Broadwater said Ruritan’s underlying principles of fellowship, goodwill and community service stem from the service ideal. That service then builds fellowship among the members and goodwill between the clubs and the communities they serve.
“If we work together, we will be a much stronger community,” Broadwater added.
For more information on joining Ruritan or starting a new club, email: hgbh2o@hotmail.com; call (276) 479-2648 or (423) 306-0779; or visit ruritan.org