CLINCHPORT — Musical and drama performance nights return to the Natural Tunnel State Park amphitheater with events in July and August.
LampLight Theatre brings its new patriotic tribute “Good Ol’ USA” to the park on July 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The show will proclaim the message of freedom with musical classics, dance, and comedy in LampLight Theatre’s 16th annual Americana production.
“The greatest joy in performing in our patriotic show is the unity we share in our freedom, liberty, and faith,” said producer/director Billy Wayne. “‘Good Ol’ USA’ is a salute to those who have served or are currently serving our country. Their firm stand and sacrifice have provided for our freedoms.”
“Good Ol’ USA” is beautifully staged and performed by a talented cast, opened by musical duo Jim Ann Country. Songs will include country music patriotic hits such as “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue,” and “All American Girl.”
The cast will honor all military services and heroes with a tribute to the fallen, “See You Again.”
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, LampLight Theatre will also perform a special tribute to New York.
On Aug. 1, the cast of “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine” outdoor drama will join Lisa Powers and Friends and the Country Cabin II line dancers, with the show beginning at 6 p.m.
Admission to the performances is free, but the state park’s $5 parking fee applies. The drama and music nights are sponsored by the Jack Gibbs Foundation.