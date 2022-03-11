At 3:53 p.m. Friday the National Weather Service office in Morristown issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Areas included: Hancock County; Sulllivan County; Northest Greene County; Washington County, Tennessee; Northwest Carter County; Lee, Scott, Russell and Washington Counties in Virginia; Evanston; Sneedville; Treadway; Kyles Ford; Mooresburg; Kingsport; Bristol Tennessee and Virginia; South Holston Dam; Greeneville; Johnson City; Elizabethton; Rose Hill; Hiltons; Hansonville; Lebanon; Dye; Castlewood; Honake; Rosedale; Benhams; and Abingdon.
Heavy snow expected with total accumulations of three to four inches, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Snow and ice covered roadways are possible, mainly across the secondary roadways, bridges and overpasses. The snow combined with the blustery winds will greatly reduce visibilities at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.