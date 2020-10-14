WISE — As Wise County and Norton officials gathered on Wednesday to observe National Domestic Violence Awareness Week, those officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has coincided with an overall rise in domestic incident calls in the area.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III joined Norton city police, the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, Family Crisis Services and the county’s Victim Witness Assistance Program at the County Courthouse to place life-sized cutouts representing domestic violence victims and to talk about the effects of domestic violence.
Slemp said that one in four domestic violence incidents in the U.S. also involve a child as a witness to that violence.
“Domestic violence is ugly and wrong,” Slemp said, “especially when persons who are supposed to give you love return that love with violence.”
In Wise County, deputies and police have handled more than 600 domestic violence calls this year, Slemp said, including 200 spousal abuse calls. While Norton police saw about 100 such calls in 2019, he added, that number has already been surpassed in 2020. Courts in Wise County have also issued 1,350 protective orders this year.
“These numbers represent real people in this community,” Slemp said. “They have real scars. Often those scars are hidden, but they are there. They may tell people that it’s their private business, but it’s not private business. They are survivors and we need to stand beside them.”
The cutouts — bearing quotes from victims along with facts about domestic violence — will remain on the courthouse lawn through the remainder of October.
Slemp said that area law enforcement response to domestic violence calls has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many families have had to remain home due to school closings and state pandemic emergency orders.
“There are ways out of abusive relationships, and if you’re in an abusive relationship, I encourage you to look for help,” said Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore.
“There’s no question we have seen an increase in calls,” said Norton Police Chief James Lane. “Our officers see firsthand the effects these crimes have on victims. You can reach out not only to police but to many agencies that can help. Once you take that first step, it leads to a successful resolution. You truly are not alone.”
While Norton police responded to 100 calls in 2019, Lane said, police have already handled 50 calls and he expects more before the end of the year.
Family Crisis Support Services Director Marybeth Adkins said her agency has served far Southwest Virginia counties and Norton for 38 years, with services for domestic violence victims.
County Deputy Jason Stine, the Sheriff’s Department domestic violence officer, said deputies this year have responded to 700 calls — the same number for all of 2019 — and those include family disputes as well as intimate partner violence and abuse.
“This is not a one-month thing,” Slemp said of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “This is every day. The more we stay involved and are informed, the more prepared we are to stop violence when it occurs.”