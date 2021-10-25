NASHVILLE — Gas prices are still going up in Tennessee, but at a slower rate than the last couple of weeks.
Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have risen 4 cents, on average, according to AAA. The state average is now $3.16, which is 26 cents more than one month ago and $1.25 more than one year ago.
“With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.”
Quick facts
- 9% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.98 for regular unleaded.
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.39 for regular unleaded.
Tennessee regional prices
- Most expensive metro markets: Morristown ($3.21), Nashville ($3.18), Knoxville ($3.17)
- Least expensive metro markets: Clarksville ($3.11), Chattanooga ($3.13), Jackson ($3.15)
National gas prices
The recent surge in the price of gas may seem spooky this Halloween, but it’s not frightening people away from driving as demand continues to rise.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose 6 cents over the past week to hit $3.38. The pump price has gone up every day in the past 27 days, adding approximately 20 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas.
The recent rise in the pump price is due to higher demand, coupled with a decline in stocks alongside elevated crude prices. Global oil production is still below pre-pandemic levels.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5.4 million barrels to 217.7 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand increased from 9.19 million barrels per day to 9.63 million barrels per day.
Since the cost of oil accounts for more than half of the pump price, consumers will be paying more as long as crude prices remain high.
Today’s national average of $3.38 is 20 cents more than a month ago and $1.22 more than a year ago, and 77 cents more than in 2019.
National oil market dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $1.26 to settle at $83.76, AAA reported.
Crude prices took a slight step back last week due to weakness in the U.S. equity markets; however, prices increased overall after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories decreased slightly to 426.5 million barrels.
The current storage level is approximately 13% lower than the level at this time last year. Given supply concerns, the market could continue to push prices higher this week if EIA’s next report shows further tightening.
