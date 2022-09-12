NASHVILLE — After difficult times, the grueling world of gas prices is beginning to look a little brighter.

According to AAA, gas prices in Tennessee fell nearly 11 cents on average last week, following their continuous downward trend. The average price in Tennessee is now $3.26, a roughly 27-cent drop from last month and 37-cent drop from the past year.

