NASHVILLE — After difficult times, the grueling world of gas prices is beginning to look a little brighter.
According to AAA, gas prices in Tennessee fell nearly 11 cents on average last week, following their continuous downward trend. The average price in Tennessee is now $3.26, a roughly 27-cent drop from last month and 37-cent drop from the past year.
Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, “Gas prices across the state are now on a two-week streak of declines and have reached seven month lows.”
Additionally, the national average is now $3.71, a price not seen since March. The current price dropped 26 cents from less than a month ago, but added 54 cents from more than a year ago.
A recent decrease in cost for oil most likely caused this large-scale price change. "The oil market finished flat last week, which should help to push pump prices lower this week,” Cooper said. Prices are likely to continue to decrease post-Labor day, due to the end of summer driving and lower oil costs.
Data from the Energy Information Administration shows that gas demand increased marginally last week, from 8.59 million barrels per day to 8.73 million. “EIA’s latest weekly report showed that total commercial crude inventories increased significantly by 8.9 million barrels per day to 427.2 million.” Also, total domestic gasoline stocks grew from 300,000 barrels of crude oil to 214.8 million.
However, WTI settled at $86.79 at the end of their formal trading session this past Friday, a $3.25 increase in their crude oil price. And though decreasing dollar values contribute to increased crude prices at the end of the week, “prices dropped earlier in the week amid ongoing market concerns that oil demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession.”
Tennessee’s most expensive metro markets include Morristown ($3.39), Jackson ($3.37) and Memphis ($3.35). The least expensive are led by Clarksville ($3.08), Chattanooga ($3.12) and Cleveland ($3.13).
More information about local, regional and statewide gas prices can be found at triptik.aaa.com.