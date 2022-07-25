NASHVILLE — The Tennessee gas price average fell below $4 per gallon on Friday for the first time since May 5, according to AAA.

Gas prices across the state fell, on average, nearly 18 cents over last week. The state average is now $3.93, which is nearly 60 cents less than one month ago and $1.06 more than one year ago.

