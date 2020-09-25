FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, the full moon shines surrounded by clouds in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. Future moon explorers will face ultrahazardous radiation levels. That's the conclusion of a new study published by Chinese and German scientists Friday, Sept. 25. The researchers say astronauts on the moon will be bombarded with two to three times more radiation than astronauts currently circling Earth aboard the International Space Station.