FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sits in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington. Republicans have a Marjorie Taylor Greene problem. Again. Before she joined Congress this month, Greene supported Facebook posts that advocated violence against leading Democrats and the FBI. While some Republicans condemned the activity on Wednesday, it was hardly a surprise. Facebook posts surfaced last year showing she’d expressed racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views.