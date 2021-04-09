The Lion rampant flies at half mast at Balmoral Castle following the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Friday, April 9, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.