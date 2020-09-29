This 2019 photo provided by the the STAY Project shows Mekyah Davis, center, at the Highlander Homecoming. Davis, a 24-year-old who grew up not far from the Kentucky border in Big Stone Gap, Va., has also been trying to change perceptions about Appalachia and the Black community's place in it. At the STAY Project, a multiracial youth coalition, he organizes programs for young Black Appalachians that educate them about their history and encourage more community involvement.