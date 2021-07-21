FILE - In this April 5, 2019, file photo Bette Midler attends Variety's Power of Women: New York in New York. The Kennedy Center Honors is returning in December with a class that includes Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels and actress-singer Bette Midler. Organizers expect to operate at full capacity, after last year’s Honors ceremony was delayed for months and later conducted under intense COVID-19 restrictions.