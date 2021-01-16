FILE - In this March 22, 2020, file photo a plaque depicting the White House is posted behind a podium in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. When Joe Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, he will begin to reshape the office of the presidency itself as he sets out to lead a bitterly divided nation grappling with a devastating pandemic and an insurrection meant to stop his ascension to power.