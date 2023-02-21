NAACP meetis with UVA Wise students

Members of the Montgomery/Floyd counties and Radford NAACP chapter met Monday with UVA Wise students interested in forming their own chapter.

WISE — Students at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise welcomed a Virginia delegation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Monday.

Deborah H. Travis, president of the NAACP’s Montgomery/Floyd counties and Radford chapter, joined chapter Education Committee co-chairs Karen Sanders and Judy Barlyske at the request of several students and student organizations to talk about how the student body can start its own chapter.

