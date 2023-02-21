WISE — Students at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise welcomed a Virginia delegation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Monday.
Deborah H. Travis, president of the NAACP’s Montgomery/Floyd counties and Radford chapter, joined chapter Education Committee co-chairs Karen Sanders and Judy Barlyske at the request of several students and student organizations to talk about how the student body can start its own chapter.
Citing the NAACP’s 2023 theme — “The Urgency of Now” — Sanders told the audience of about 40 students, faculty, staff and community members that government policy moves in various states can affect not only Blacks and other races in the U.S. but low- income people regardless of race.
“If we don’t move now, our rights could be diminished or could be removed,” Sanders said. “Our vision includes all people.”
Pointing to the NAACP’s founding 114 years ago this month by Blacks, whites, males and females, Sanders said the organization continues its original missions, including challenging laws and case law that denied Blacks their constitutional and legal rights.
Travis said the NAACP in modern times has focused on seven major policy areas: race and justice; education innovation; environmental and climate justice; full access to the consumer and business economy for all people; equitable access to health care and well-being; building a new generation of leadership and advocacy; and litigation to ensure equal rights and justice.
Travis said NAACP support for the federal George Floyd Policing Act is just one of several past and present organization policy goals. She pointed to the 1954 Supreme Court Brown v. Board of Education school desegregation decision and Congress’ 1965 passage of the Voting Rights Act.
“The NAACP is a non-partisan organization,” Travis said. “We don’t tell people who to vote for. We advocate for the issues that address our vision and our mission.”
With more than 50 NAACP chapters in Virginia, Travis said two higher education chapters at Virginia Tech and Radford University were formed by students at each institution.
Barlyske said shifts in Virginia education policies since Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office in 2022 have affected state Department of Education policies regarding education equity for all students.
Barlyske said the Youngkin administration’s Department of Education has tried to remove education protections for transgender students that were implemented under the Northam administration.
“Youngkin’s Executive Order 1 removed equity from the work of the Department of Education,” said Barlyske. “The department’s Equity Office was dismantled. The word ‘equity’ is being removed from documents now and from older documents. The equity section of the DOE website is no longer there.”
NAACP chapters have not taken an adversarial approach on that issue, she added, but has worked with school districts to see how they can support student equity at the local level.
Travis, Sanders and Barlyske said the importance of the NAACP’s education work has been highlighted both in Virginia and Florida.
After Youngkin’s campaign platform included the banning of critical race theory — a concept of institutional racism in legal and governmental systems taught in law schools — in the state’s public schools, Sanders said, he later acknowledged that it was not being taught in public schools.
All three women said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attacks on an advanced placement course on Black history limited students’ ability to learn about U.S. history overall.
“History is something we must address,” said Sanders. “We can’t erase it. At the same time we must embrace history and just be knowledgeable. History connects people.”
Travis said exclusion of the history of Blacks or other races in preference to white-oriented history goes to the issue of educational equity for all students.
“It’s inappropriate and inaccurate and inequitable to say white people’s history is worthy of being taught and has educational value,” said Travis, “but Black people’s and native people’s history doesn’t offer anything to the conversation. That’s just inequitable.”