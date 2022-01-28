What was your first job?
While I had earlier unofficial odd jobs such as mowing yards, raking leaves, etc., my first real job where I received an actual paycheck and had to report to work on time was at a small local construction company, owned and operated by the late Joe T. Smith, during the summer of 1987 when I was 16 years old.
How did you get your first job?
Joe had built a dock for my family and had mentioned that he was looking for help for his next project. My name came up as someone looking for a summer job, and soon thereafter I was gainfully employed.
How long did you work there?
I worked for Joe for the three summer months between my junior and senior years of high school.
How much were you paid?
I don’t recall the specific amount that I was paid, but I seem to recall that it was around the equivalent of minimum wage at the time, which was probably fair, since I was definitely unskilled labor.
Tell us a bit about the job.
Joe had been hired to build a long stretch of retaining wall to accommodate a wider driveway at a residence off Summerville Road in Kingsport, and I worked alongside him, just the two of us, doing whatever he instructed me to do. We loaded and unloaded materials, surveyed the site, hand-dug the stair-stepped footer along a steep hillside that ran adjacent to the driveway, assembled the reinforcement bars, poured the concrete base, built the tall retaining wall out of interlocking 6x6 pressure- treated timbers allowing for proper water drainage, ran electrical wiring, and topped it all off with decorative landscaping lights. We then backfilled the newly reclaimed space in preparation for paving.
What did you love about the job?
Joe was a super guy, and we became fast friends. I really enjoyed getting to know him and learning new skills under his tutelage. He was small in stature and probably old enough to be my grandfather, but he was solid muscle and sinew and could outwork me any day of the week. He patiently taught me how to operate survey equipment, how to effectively use a digging bar, how to drive spikes with a sledgehammer, and how to properly wire in light fixtures. Joe smoked a pipe, and I remember loving the smell of the tobacco. He also introduced me to Randy Travis and George Strait, which he listened to constantly on his portable radio (I know all of the words to “On the Other Hand” and “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” by heart), and I still love country music to this day. I most certainly got stronger and in better physical condition that summer. But most importantly, I loved the sense of accomplishment that came with being a part of not just building something, but seeing it through from start to finish, through sweat and hard work, and doing it correctly. How do I know that it was built correctly? I drove by that house just the other day, and that retaining wall is still standing, 35 years later, just as straight today as it was the day we built it.
What did you hate about the job?
I don’t remember hating anything about it, quite the contrary actually. I definitely didn’t like getting up at the crack of dawn all summer, and I didn’t always like having to go to work while some of my friends got to stay home and goof off. But I had been taught a strong work ethic and self-reliance by my dad from an early age, working with him in the yard and garden since before I could remember, so I didn’t really mind the manual labor, but some days were definitely tougher and less enjoyable than others.
What do you do now?
I have been a police officer with the City of Kingsport Police Department for over 26 years. I worked on patrol for the first decade of my career, but for the past 16 years I have served as the department’s public information officer. I am assigned to the Professional Standards Unit, where I serve as the media liaison and official spokesperson for the department, manage the department’s website and social media platforms, conduct public education and crime prevention programs throughout the community, and assist with recruiting, police applicant testing, pre-employment background investigations, and new employee orientation and training.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Don’t choose your career path based on gimmicks, trends, or promises of fame or fortune. Search your soul and choose a job that you truly believe you were put on this earth and called to do. A wise man once said, “Find something you love to do, and you will never work a day in your life,” and I couldn’t agree more. Looking back on the past 26 years, I honestly can’t imagine doing anything else.