What was your first job? Filled orders at Anderson Catalog Showroom in Johnson City in 1986.
How did you get your first job? Was looking for a job over Christmas break in high school.
How long did you work there? Just through Christmas.
How much were you paid? I don’t remember.
Tell us a bit about the job. I worked in the back. Orders from the front would come in the vacuum tube and we would fill them and send them to the front. I also was to keep the area clean and help stock the room.
What did you love about the job? Learning how things worked and how to work with others. Retail is different from the farm.
What did you hate about the job? I would get bored when things were slow.
What do you do now? Executive director at Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Work hard. Always ensure you are getting the job done. I sometimes would walk through the store looking at items on a wish list when I should have been in the back picking up or tearing down boxes. Earn your pay. Give managers reason to fight for you and do all things being the example and person God requests.
