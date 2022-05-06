What was your first job? Worked on my grandparents’ dairy farm growing up, first job outside of that was for JA Street and Associates as a carpenter (while finishing college) then as a project manager.
How did you get your first job? Needed a job while in college, my brother-in-law was a superintendent for JA Street and needed help, so I started working as a carpenter’s helper.
How long did you work there? I worked for JASA for eight years total before moving to Speedway Motorsports.
How much were you paid? This is funny, started out at 4.25 an hour and after the carpenter apprenticeship it was moved to 6.25 per hour, naturally went up once I finished school and became a project manager.
Tell us a bit about the job. Typical construction work, in the old days, we would do everything from layout of the buildings and the foundations to putting the finish hardware on the doors and trim work.
What did you love about the job? It was great to see a site go from grown-up trees and fields to a finished building. This truly changed my major in school and gave me what I wanted to do for the rest of my life as a career.
What did you hate about the job? I was blessed with the love of what I was doing, so never had a hate, the worst part “but definitely wasn’t a hate” had to be the pay at first. (lol)
What do you do now? I am the SVP of operations and development for Speedway Motorsports Inc., I get the pleasure of overseeing the visions and thoughts of Marcus Smith and the Smith family. I get to oversee great events and fantastic unique construction projects across the U.S.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? I truly wouldn’t change a thing, I have been blessed with a fantastic career, A loving wife and two beautiful girls, and a job that is fun and I am led by a truly blessed family.